Family Guy's 15 Funniest Episodes, Ranked

When you're tired of all the violence in movies and sex on TV, there's only one place to turn for relief: "Family Guy." Nope, you won't find any of that on there — and definitely not anywhere in TVLine's ranking of the show's 15 funniest episodes.

With more than 400 episodes to choose from across nearly three decades, narrowing down our 15 favorites was no easy task. Much like Meg's voice, the show's humor has definitely changed over time, so we did our best to look at the entire "Family Guy" catalogue while making our selections.

And it should go without saying, but we'll say it anyway: If you asked 100 "Family Guy" fans to make a list of the funniest episodes, we doubt any two of those lists would look exactly the same. So keep in mind that this is merely one editor's opinion, and if yours differs, that's OK. In fact, it's freakin' sweet.

Scroll down to see TVLine's pick for the 15 funniest episodes of "Family Guy," then drop a comment with your own list of favorites.