The 15 Best Serial Killer Shows Ranked

Our obsession with serial killers and true crime probably has concerning implications for our collective psyche. Why are we so drawn to darkness? The same could be asked of many of the protagonists of our favorite homicidal TV shows, meaning the detectives and psychologists who spend their lives facing down humanity at its worst.

Serial killer stories often explore existential questions of morality, trauma, grief, and obsession, putting their characters through the wringer to extract meaning from grotesque violence. Series about killers leave us on the edge of our seats, wondering if our hero will catch the murderer they've been chasing before losing their grip on reality. Other takes on the genre put us in the mind of serial killers themselves, forcing the viewer to confront the face of evil, which might not look how we'd expect.

But don't worry — this is a safe space for fans of murder mysteries, as we take a deeper look at the very best the genre has to offer. Check out our picks for the 15 best serial killer shows of all time.