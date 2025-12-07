Quotes Of The Week: ﻿Elsbeth, Landman, Brilliant Minds, Ghosts And More

By Claire Franken
jimmy kimmel trending on Google best TV quotes ABC; CBS; Paramount+

What better way to deck the halls than by celebrating TV's best dialogue?

In our latest Quotes of the Week column below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Brilliant Minds," "Married to Medicine," "Elsbeth," "Landman," "Dancing With the Holidays," and "NCIS: Origins."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "Bob's Burgers" advocates for a menu change, "Vanderpump Rules" gets inspired by "Wicked," and Jimmy Kimmel thanks Donald Trump for all of his support this year. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Ghosts."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots and Andy Swift)

ELSBETH

elsbeth sports radio two hours quote CBS screenshot

"Here, pull up this morning's episode of 'The Steve Trey Show.' ... Sports radio guy. Start at two hours and 13 minutes."

"The show is longer than two hours? And people like that?"

Yep, Elsbeth (Carrie Preston), it would appear they do

DANCING WITH THE HOLIDAYS

dwts never sniffed mirrorball quote ABC screenshot (2)

"Most likely to bring their Mirrorball to a holiday party is..."

"Can't be me. I've never won one. Never even sniffed one."

Pro dancer Brandon Armstrong still has a Mirrorball trophy on his Christmas wishlist (but hey, he did get close to the win with Chandler Kinney!)

LANDMAN

landman freon quote Paramount+ screenshot

"What, I'm driving you to smoke?"

"No, you're driving me to suck freon out of the back of an AC unit. I'm settling for a cigarette."

Angela (Ali Larter) and Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) engage in their love language: frustration and insults

BOB'S BURGERS

bobs burgers menu quote Fox screenshot

"Why do we call them menus? Why don't we call them wo-menus?"

"Yeah, Dad, you sexist pig!"

Louise (Kristen Schaal) may have been joking, but that doesn't make Gene (Eugene Mirman) any less of an ally to women everywhere

VANDERPUMP RULES

vanderpump rules natalie ariana grande quote Bravo screenshot

"Ariana Grande grew up in the neighborhood next to me, and she made it big really young. So, like, why not me? We grew up going to the same mall, we grew up eating the same Italian food. Trattoria Romano. Like, we are literally putting the same stuff into our bodies, so the same sounds are coming out of our bodies." 

Aspiring singer Natalie has a formula for success, thanks to a "Wicked" star

BRILLIANT MINDS

brilliant minds short king quote NBC screenshot

"I'm Nico. I was one of your nurses when you were here. I assisted with your lumbar puncture."

"The Rat King!"

"I prefer 'short king,' but OK! And if you do decide to stay, you and I can binge-watch my favorite prima ballerinas: 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.'"

Nico (Al Calderon) uses humor and housewives to soothe dancer-with-PTSD Juliette (Casimere Jollette), who's hallucinating that he's the villain from "The Nutcracker," into spending a night at the hospital to deal with her trauma

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

jimmy kimmel google trending thanks trump quote ABC screenshot

"According to Google, for the year 2025, I was the third most trending person in the world... And I just want to say, I couldn't have done this — none of this would ever have happened — without the support of loyal viewers like President Trump, who has done so much this year to raise awareness of our show."

MARRIED TO MEDICINE

married to medicine toya closet quote Bravo screenshot

"It's like Jesus! When you walk in that room—"

"Please don't blasphemy—"

"This isn't blasphemy! What person hasn't walked in that room, where they've not said [angelic choir sounds] and just smiled. That's what you would do in the presence of Jesus! No?"

Eugene disagrees with Toya on the holiness of her new closet

GHOSTS

ghosts dishwasher quote CBS screenshot

"And the order for the new dishwasher has been placed, which is the least exciting thing I've ever spent money on." 

"My dishwasher slept with my husband, so quit your complaining!" 

Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) continues to surprise us (and the rest of the mansion) with how very... unique her past life was

GHOSTS (Bonus Quote!)

Ghosts cocktail quote CBS screenshot

"I miss drinking."

"Right?! A cocktail and some of my roommate's ADHD pills? Pretty nice little Tuesday!" 

Sounds like Trevor (Asher Grodman) always knew where to secure the party favors

NCIS: ORIGINS

ncis origins lady marine quote CBS screenshot

"Dominguez, you were a lady marine. Let's work that angle."

"Remember what I taught you, Mike? You don't say 'lady marine' or 'woman marine.' We're just marines."

"Right, but I'm asking you to get inside the lady marine's head."

Franks fails to fully grasp Lala's brief lesson in feminism

Recommended