Quotes Of The Week: ﻿Elsbeth, Landman, Brilliant Minds, Ghosts And More

In our latest Quotes of the Week column below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Brilliant Minds," "Married to Medicine," "Elsbeth," "Landman," "Dancing With the Holidays," and "NCIS: Origins."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "Bob's Burgers" advocates for a menu change, "Vanderpump Rules" gets inspired by "Wicked," and Jimmy Kimmel thanks Donald Trump for all of his support this year. Plus, we've got a double dose of "Ghosts."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week