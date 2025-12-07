What To Watch Sunday: Derry's Fiery Attack, AFV Celebrates Christmas And More
On TV this Sunday: "Derry" goes up in flames, "America's Funniest Home Videos" celebrates the holidays, and tragedy hits "Landman."
Landman
A tragic crash sets off a day of reckoning for the Norris family.
Mayor of Kingstown
Mike hatches a plan to grant Kyle’s freedom and saddles Ian with an agonizing task; Moses makes a play that sparks brutal consequences for cartel leadership.
A Christmas Murder Mystery
A puzzle editor (Jamie Bernadette) spending the holidays with a wealthy family must solve a murder when one of them turns up dead; Vivica A. Fox co-stars.
America's Funniest Home Videos
Fall finale: Kids react to unwanted gifts; pets create Christmas tree chaos; families fumble through festive fun.
Christmas at Mistletoe Manor
A cooking show influencer (Madeleine Coghlan) visits an English castle to honor a WWII nurse and falls for its charming proprietor (Lior Selve).
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking
Season 2 finale: The bakers create showpieces celebrating the Goblet of Fire; guest judges Warwick Davis, Afshan Azad and Devon Murray join Carla Hall to award the Wizards of Baking trophy.
The Simpsons
When Principal Skinner discovers that one of his students is a runaway who has been living in the school library, he has to take the snarky, difficult kid into his home and is forced into a role he never expected or wanted — being a parent.
Single On the 25th
A woman (Lyndsy Fonseca) dreading being single at Christmas connects with her neighbor — a happily unattached financial analyst (Daniel Lissing).
Tracker
When a grieving mother becomes the prime suspect in her missing daughter’s murder, Colter sets out to find the true culprit and prove her innocence.
Universal Basic Guys
Mark goes back to high school to prove he is smart; Hank tries to pass Advanced Woodshop.
IT: Welcome to Derry
A vigilante attack on the Black Spot unleashes long dormant forces; Dick helps uncover another crucial artifact.
Krapopolis
Tyrannis and his siblings enter a contest; Shlub and Deliria go to a play.
The Road
The tour visits Memphis where the musicians make a stop at St. Jude Children’s Hospital for a charity show; Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild appears.
Robin Hood
Rob's secret pact with Eleanor drives him to strike Baron Warick, prompting the sheriff to jail his Uncle Gamewell and Saxon elders.
Bob's Burgers
Gene and Courtney become embroiled in a complex custody battle over an injured lizard.
Words + Music
Sheryl Crow performs before an intimate audience, sharing her journey from small-town Missouri to global stardom.
I Love LA
Maia scores Tallulah a high-profile ad campaign, but Tallulah questions its resulting impact on her brand; Charlie runs into an ex at a funeral.