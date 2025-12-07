WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Sunday: Derry's Fiery Attack, AFV Celebrates Christmas And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Sunday, December 7, 2025 HBO

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Sunday: "Derry" goes up in flames, "America's Funniest Home Videos" celebrates the holidays, and tragedy hits "Landman." 

Showtimes for December 7, 2025

ET

Landman

Paramount+

A tragic crash sets off a day of reckoning for the Norris family.

Mayor of Kingstown

Paramount+

Mike hatches a plan to grant Kyle’s freedom and saddles Ian with an agonizing task; Moses makes a play that sparks brutal consequences for cartel leadership.

ET

A Christmas Murder Mystery

UPtv MOVIE PREMIERE

A puzzle editor (Jamie Bernadette) spending the holidays with a wealthy family must solve a murder when one of them turns up dead; Vivica A. Fox co-stars.

America's Funniest Home Videos

ABC

Fall finale: Kids react to unwanted gifts; pets create Christmas tree chaos; families fumble through festive fun.

ET

Christmas at Mistletoe Manor

Great American Family MOVIE PREMIERE

A cooking show influencer (Madeleine Coghlan) visits an English castle to honor a WWII nurse and falls for its charming proprietor (Lior Selve).

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking

Food Network

Season 2 finale: The bakers create showpieces celebrating the Goblet of Fire; guest judges Warwick Davis, Afshan Azad and Devon Murray join Carla Hall to award the Wizards of Baking trophy.

The Simpsons

Fox

When Principal Skinner discovers that one of his students is a runaway who has been living in the school library, he has to take the snarky, difficult kid into his home and is forced into a role he never expected or wanted — being a parent. 

Single On the 25th

Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

A woman (Lyndsy Fonseca) dreading being single at Christmas connects with her neighbor — a happily unattached financial analyst (Daniel Lissing).

Tracker

CBS

When a grieving mother becomes the prime suspect in her missing daughter’s murder, Colter sets out to find the true culprit and prove her innocence. 

ET

Universal Basic Guys

Fox

Mark goes back to high school to prove he is smart; Hank tries to pass Advanced Woodshop.

ET

IT: Welcome to Derry

HBO PENULTIMATE EPISODE

A vigilante attack on the Black Spot unleashes long dormant forces; Dick helps uncover another crucial artifact.

Krapopolis

Fox

Tyrannis and his siblings enter a contest; Shlub and Deliria go to a play.

The Road

CBS

The tour visits Memphis where the musicians make a stop at St. Jude Children’s Hospital for a charity show; Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild appears.

Robin Hood

MGM+

Rob's secret pact with Eleanor drives him to strike Baron Warick, prompting the sheriff to jail his Uncle Gamewell and Saxon elders.

ET

Bob's Burgers

Fox

Gene and Courtney become embroiled in a complex custody battle over an injured lizard.

ET

Words + Music

MGM+

Sheryl Crow performs before an intimate audience, sharing her journey from small-town Missouri to global stardom.

ET

I Love LA

HBO

Maia scores Tallulah a high-profile ad campaign, but Tallulah questions its resulting impact on her brand; Charlie runs into an ex at a funeral.

