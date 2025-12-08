What To Watch Monday: Bel-Air Ends, DMV And Neighborhood Fall Finales And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "Bel-Air" wraps its run, "DMV" and "The Neighborhood" head for hiatus, and Jonathan Groff competes on "Password."
Showtimes for December 8, 2025
Bel-Air
Series finale: Will and Carlton have epiphanies about their futures as their romantic relationships are tested; Phil takes strong measures to protect his family; the Banks family rallies to support Viv.
Dance Moms: A New Era
Season 2 premiere: Tensions rise when a new mom and dancer join the team; one mom’s personal struggle has a devastating effect on the studio.
Elmo & Mark Rober's Merry Giftmas
Elmo and his Sesame Street friends team up with former NASA engineer turned YouTube star Mark Rober to make special presents for a Merry Giftmas exchange.
Here Come the Irish
Season 2 premiere: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish return to fall camp looking to take the next step, but one big question remains: Who will lead them as the starting quarterback?
Midsomer Murders
Season 25 premiere: Barnaby and Winter are drawn into a complex murder investigation; a jar containing human remains points to a heated treasure hunt dispute that turned deadly.
Predators
The documentary dives deep into an unnerving investigation of the "Dateline" offshoot "To Catch a Predator," pulling back the curtain on the show's complicated legacy.
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
Season 3 premiere: The young Jedi face off against a mischievous droidsmith, befriend a local shop owner known for her droid-fixing skills, and meet new droid companions.
NBA Monday
The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Phoenix Suns.
Below Deck Mediterranean
The Bosun makes a difficult choice that angers one of the deckhands; a romance that was getting serious starts to take a turn.
DMV
Fall finale: Colette tries to impress Noa before his single "window" closes; Barb's effort to save the East Hollywood DMV backfires when she accidentally tackles the director; Leslie Jones guest-stars.
Finding Mr. Christmas
The final four pen holiday cards to their moms before being surprised with live reunions; Sharon Lawrence guides the hunks to channel raw emotion into a heartfelt holiday scene.
Holiday Baking Championship
For a Chrismukkah dessert platter challenge, the remaining seven bakers make decorated Christmas cookies, rugelach, and traditional Hanukkah sufganiyot.
Name That Tune
Comedians Rob Riggle and Finesse Mitchell face off in the first game. Then, a grocery store manager from Kentucky plays against an accountant from Illinois.
St. Denis Medical
Ron and Alex react very differently to a seemingly selfless patient; Joyce runs into an old flame; Matt helps Bruce find a new best friend.
Monday Night Football
The Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Neighborhood
Fall finale: The Butlers' anniversary plans take an unexpected turn when Calvin's ex-girlfriend (Holly Robinson Peete) resurfaces; Malcolm's meeting gets hijacked; Marty makes a big move.
Baked With Love: Holiday
It's the night before Christmas, and all through the barn, the bakers are stirring macaron batter; the pairs try their best at tiered snow globe cakes.
Celebrity Weakest Link
Season 1 finale: Eight celebrity doctors, some real and some who just play them on TV — including Kal Penn, Jason George, Dr. Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper), Ryan Eggold, Dr. Dubrow, Hill Harper, Torrey Devitto, and Dr. Will Kirby — compete for charity.
FBI
The team uncovers a deep conspiracy after a journalist is shot; OA struggles to let Gemma in on the dangers of his job.
Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition
Season 1 finale: Joanna Gaines joins as guest judge to help choose the champion.
The Voice
The Playoffs continue in front of coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé.
Password Holiday Special
Jonathan Groff spreads good cheer, pairing up with contestants to compete against Fallon and his teammate in a festive edition of the iconic celebrity word game.
Watson
Watson and the fellows help Laila's son Micah, who was injured in a car accident while pursuing his crush with the help of his AI chatbot.
The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Give the Man a Prize
Donald Trump is a man of peace, but will it earn him the Nobel Peace Prize he so violently demands? Klepper embarks on a quest to find out.