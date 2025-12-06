Save The Dates: Netflix's Peaky Blinders Movie Sets March Premiere, Peacock Drafts HIM, And More

This news calls for a round of Gallglennie Whiskey shots: "The Immortal Man," a film continuation of Netflix's "Peaky Blinders," will stream on Friday, March 20, 2026, following a March 6 release in select theaters.

Starring Cillian Murphy, reprising his role as Tommy Shelby, the movie is officially described as an "epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga, set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in the 1900s."

Additional returning cast members include Sophie Rundle as Ada Thorne, Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg, Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong, Packy Lee as Johnny Dogs, and Ian Peck as Curly. New faces joining the "Peaky Blinders" universe include Rebecca Ferguson ("Silo"), Barry Keoghan ("Masters of the Air"), Tim Roth ("Tin Star"), and Jay Lycurgo ("Titans").

Netflix's announcement also came with the reveal of the film's official poster, which you can see below:

In other scheduling news...

* The 2025 horror movie "HIM" will be available to stream on Peacock beginning Friday, Dec. 19, TVLine has learned. Produced by Jordan Peele ("Key & Peele"), the movie stars Tyriq Withers ("Tell Me Lies") as an up-and-coming football star who undergoes unorthodox training at an isolated compound owned by an aging quarterback (Marlon Wayans, "Bel-Air"). The cast also includes Julia Fox ("Uncut Gems"), Tim Heidecker ("What We Do in the Shadows"), and Jim Jefferies ("Legit").

* BET+ has released a teaser for the original movie "Vera's Holiday Flop," debuting on the streamer Thursday, Dec. 18. Starring Charity Jordan ("The Wonder Years"), the movie takes place at a 20-year high school reunion: "What could go wrong? Vera is NOT ready for this wild weekend packed with old flames, bad decisions, and big laughs in this raucous, romantic new holiday classic!"