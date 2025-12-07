Landman Episode 4 Recap: Sins Of The Mother — Plus, Ariana Meets The Family

As T.L. chows on the corn dogs he ordered (King!), we learn that he moved to the retirement home after his home on the Texas panhandle burned. Ariana interrupts what is turning into a contentious conversation about power lines near pumpjacks to wonder why no one is talking about the deceased. "I don't have any memories worth sharing," Tommy says, which puts an end to Ariana's questioning. But after a pause, he launches into a story that a) is awful, and b) explains a lot.

"I remember coming home from school and finding her, naked, face-down in a bathtub. I was 14 years old." T.L. was working on offshore rigs in Louisiana at the time. Tommy recalls how he pulled his mother out of the tub, called 9-1-1 and performed CPR until she vomited water into his face. "And she sat up, and she looked at me like I was a stranger," he continues, not really making eye contact with the others, who are aghast. "And then she pulled her leg back and she kicked my nose through the back of my head. Then she got up, walked into the kitchen, and made herself another f**king drink." He left home that day and hasn't been back since, he adds. "There is no miracle involving my mother other than her managing to die of old age."

Tommy calls his father "too weak" to leave, "so I left all of them." And just in case Ariana has any doubt, he crushes it: "I didn't come here to mourn her passing, honey. I came here to celebrate it." Then he stands, hands T.L. a wad of bills to pay, and says he'll be in the car.

"When she was 17, I ain't never seen someone more alive," T.L. begins after his son leaves, remembering a day when Dottie made him stop the car so she could dance in the rainbows created by a series of sprinklers on a sunny day. "But demons run faster than rainbows, and hers caught up to her," he says ruefully. "I spent 60 years waiting for her rainbow to return. It never did. But that's life, and I wasted mine on hope."