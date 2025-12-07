10 Cringe-Worthy Breaking Bad Moments That We Almost Can't Watch

Although it's only grown in popularity since it aired, there are few who would argue that "Breaking Bad" is one of the greatest television shows of its era. "Breaking Bad" (and its spin-off, "Better Call Saul") ushered in a new standard for TV drama, telling the story of a high school chemistry teacher named Walter White (Bryan Cranston) who, after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, partners with former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) to cook crystal meth in secret from his family, including pregnant wife Skyler (Anna Gunn), teenage son Walter Jr. (R.J. Mitte), and DEA agent brother-in-law Hank Schrader (Dean Norris).

While it may have redefined serialized drama for many TV shows after it, there's one aspect of "Breaking Bad" that doesn't get nearly enough credit: its comedy. Despite containing some real chilling moments of violence and Shakespearean tragedy, "Breaking Bad" recruited many comedic actors to its cast (including Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr) and featured some memorably funny moments... as well as some seriously cringy ones.

Yep, amid the heart-racing suspense and genuine humor, "Breaking Bad" also had moments that made us want to crawl out of our skin. The 10 scenes listed below are somewhat funny, and often important to the story, but they also share the ability to make you watch through your hands every time you're binging the show.