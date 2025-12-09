The Pitt Season 1 On TNT: Essential Reading For Episodes 4-6

Episode 4, written by series star Noah Wyle, marks a turning point for Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch. A family's bedside goodbye — and Ho'oponopono, a Hawaiian healing ritual passed down by former ED chief Dr. Montgomery Adamson — triggers memories of the day Robby lost his mentor to COVID. Additional flashbacks to that fateful day — and a mounting panic attack — reveal just how deeply that loss still reverberates for him.

As Wyle explained to TVLine at the time, "The flashbacks — the moments of hesitation that he has throughout the day — are all building to a climax [where] he really does not want to be part of his present." He wanted to subvert the idea of the unflappable medical hero, noting, "At the end of the day, we don't live in a Marvel universe where superheroes fix our problems... I wanted to play a guy that I think is a hero, but does not think of himself as a hero."

Read the full interview for Wyle's complete breakdown of this pivotal hour.