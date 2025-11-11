Why TNT Can Air The Pitt Without Censoring The Show's Nudity, Swearing, And Graphic Content

"The Pitt" is bringing blood, nudity and bad language to basic cable — but how can they get away with that?

Season 1 of the Emmy-winning HBO Max medical drama starring Noah Wyle is getting a second airing on TNT, beginning Monday, Dec. 1 at 9/8c with the first three episodes. (Three episodes will then air each Monday through Dec. 29.) And if you didn't catch it the first time on streaming, you won't miss a thing: TNT will air "The Pitt" exactly as it aired on HBO Max, uncut and uncensored, with all of the "graphic medical imagery, including nudity" intact.

TNT says that the graphic content is "integral to the show's portrayal of the raw emotional toll that such work has on those who commit their lives to the medical profession." The network also plans to add content advisories at the beginning of each episode and coming out of commercial breaks.

But nudity and F-bombs are still typically the domain of pay cable and streaming on TV. So how, exactly, does a basic cable network like TNT avoid the wrath of the FCC while airing "The Pitt" without any edits?