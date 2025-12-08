Bel-Air EPs Explain That Emotional Series Finale Cameo: 'It's Open To Interpretation' (Grade It!)

Spoiler alert: This article reveals a major cameo in the final episode of "Bel-Air." Haven't watched? You've been warned.

The series finale of "Bel-Air," now streaming on Peacock, finds the Banks family saying goodbye to their iconic zip code — and who better to give them a proper send-off than the original "Fresh Prince" himself?

Will Smith, who also executive-produces "Bel-Air," makes a special cameo in the final moments of Episode 8, joining Will (Jabari Banks) as he takes one last look at the city he's leaving behind. Never introducing himself, Smith's character approaches Will seemingly from nowhere before attempting to ease his concerns about the future.

"Don't worry about having all of the answers, nobody does, not even the people who pretend like they do," Smith's character, who Will refers to as "OG," says. "Trust me, you're going to mess things up, do some dumb sh*t, but you're human. You'll learn. You'll grow. Just live and laugh and cry. Eat a cheesesteak — just not every day, because cholesterol is real. ... Life goes by fast, man. Try to enjoy the ride. I'll let you in on a little secret: We're going to be all right."

Speaking with TVLine about the "layered" final scene, director and series creator Morgan Stevenson Cooper expresses great pride in finally bringing the two Wills together on screen.

"It's a beautiful, emotional scene," Cooper says. "I'm so proud of Jabari, because to stand and act with Will Smith, you know, he's the most iconic actor of our time. Jabari approached that scene with so much heart and so much fearlessness. Those are big shoes to fill, and every step of the way he has risen to the occasion. I couldn't be more proud of him. ... Will also brought so much heart into that moment. It was incredible to direct those two together, and it was the perfect way to cap off this seven-year journey of bringing 'Bel-Air' to life."