Golden Globes 2026: See The Full List Of Nominations

The 2026 awards season has gotten underway in earnest, with the announcement of nominations for the 83rd annual Golden Globes.

Marlon Wayans ("Him") and Skye P. Marshall ("Matlock") were on hand Monday morning to reveal the TV shows and films vying for wins in 28 total categories. On the television side, the third season of HBO's "The White Lotus" led the pack with six total nominations, including acting nods for five of its Season 3 cast members.

Netflix's "Adolescence" followed closely behind with five nominations, while Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" and Apple TV's "Severance" each scored four.

Over on the film side, Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" led with nine total nominations, including a nod for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Joachim Trier's "Sentimental Value" earned eight nominations, and Ryan Coogler's "Sinners" picked up seven.

The 2026 Golden Globes will air Sunday, January 11, at 8/7c on CBS, with the ceremony also streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers, or on-demand/next day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers). For the second consecutive year, comedian Nikki Glaser will host the broadcast.

