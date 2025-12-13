5 Best Glenn Howerton Moments In It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

The long-running FX sitcom "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is a phenomenal showcase for its central cast of characters, letting them go wilder with their comedy than many other shows would dare.

Over the show's 17 seasons, audiences have seen a lot of mayhem from the self-titled "gang," comprised of twins Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), their alleged father Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito), the semi-illiterate janitor Charlie (Charlie Day), and Dennis' oft-closeted Catholic roommate Mac (Rob Mac). Charlie faked having cancer. Dee had a baby. The gang went to Ireland and threw a body off a cliff. They even did community service at an elementary school in a pair of crossover episodes with "Abbott Elementary," proving that their comedic range has almost no bounds.

While his co-stars are fairly well-situated in the world of comedy, Howerton is a classically trained actor from The Juilliard School, and his dramatic chops are wildly impressive as well. The actor almost left "It's Always Sunny" more than once to pursue his other career interests, but thankfully, he hasn't, because Dennis is an all-time great television character. Howerton brings an impressive amount of depth and nuance to a man that could easily be played like a cartoon, and he's had some truly killer moments on the show over the years. Let's take a look at the five best, though there are certainly loads more.