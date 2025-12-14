Kathy Bates' Baltimore Accent For American Horror Story: Freak Show Had An Unintended Consequence

Some critics found Bates' "Freak Show" accent over-the-top and distracting. Flavorwire called it an "open-voweled Baltimore honk." Meanwhile, the A.V. Club didn't even connect the accent with Baltimore, describing it as "ambiguous" in origin.

"I don't think she's doing the best job of the accent she's attempting," added Kara Becker, assistant professor of linguistics at Reed College, in an interview with Vox. "She's overdoing certain things. She's picked up that people from Baltimore front their back vowels, so she might be doing it a little too much. ... She's identified the features of a Baltimore accent, and is using them, but she's using them differently than a native speaker would."

Even if it didn't totally work, Bates' acting choice helped emphasize that the chosen family of freak show performers in Jupiter, Florida, came from far and wide. It also highlighted Bates' dedication to making her characters distinctive and lived-in.