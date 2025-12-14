Kathy Bates' Baltimore Accent For American Horror Story: Freak Show Had An Unintended Consequence
For her performance in "American Horror Story: Freak Show" as bearded woman Ethel Darling, Kathy Bates decided to add a unique quirk to the character beyond striking facial hair: a very thick Baltimore accent. Though it gave Ethel some extra nuance, the choice came with unexpected complications. In a mid-production interview with BuzzFeed, Bates revealed, "I talk in my Baltimore accent even when I'm off set because it's such a tough accent that I feel like if I don't, I won't get it back."
Even though "American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy told Bates to keep the accent subtle, Ethel spoke with a brash "Bawlmer" drawl. To prepare for the accent, Bates did not work with a coach. Instead, she listened to interviews with famous Baltimore native Senator Barbara Ann Mikulski; and every morning before filming, she recited a Baltimorese version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" that she found online.
Bates' Baltimore accent did not impress every critic
Some critics found Bates' "Freak Show" accent over-the-top and distracting. Flavorwire called it an "open-voweled Baltimore honk." Meanwhile, the A.V. Club didn't even connect the accent with Baltimore, describing it as "ambiguous" in origin.
"I don't think she's doing the best job of the accent she's attempting," added Kara Becker, assistant professor of linguistics at Reed College, in an interview with Vox. "She's overdoing certain things. She's picked up that people from Baltimore front their back vowels, so she might be doing it a little too much. ... She's identified the features of a Baltimore accent, and is using them, but she's using them differently than a native speaker would."
Even if it didn't totally work, Bates' acting choice helped emphasize that the chosen family of freak show performers in Jupiter, Florida, came from far and wide. It also highlighted Bates' dedication to making her characters distinctive and lived-in.