All 23 Ryan Murphy TV Shows Ranked

TV greats often focus on a manageable number of genres. "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan tends to specialize in neo-Western dramas and crime thrillers. Mike Flanagan ("The Haunting of Hill House," "Midnight Mass") is all about horror and creeping mystery, and folks like Dick Wolf and Steven Bochco have found great success with procedural dramas.

Ryan Murphy, on the other hand, has always marched to the beat of several drums. He's dabbled with just about any genre you can name, finding success in impressively many. Few other creators out there can operate as comfortably on the field of high school musical dramedy as they can with pure horror, and Murphy's lucrative $300 million deal with Netflix in 2018 is proof that the streamers and studios have been paying attention to his talents.

Murphy's output is prolific, and given the wide variety of different shows he has worked on, it can be hard to figure out which of his shows are true appointment viewing and which ones aren't quite as impressive. To help with this issue, here's a handy ranking of every Ryan Murphy TV show out there (which does not yet include "All's Fair," still airing its first season on Hulu every Tuesday).