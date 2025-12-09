12 Best Legal Dramas To Watch If You Like Suits

One of the most popular legal dramas of recent years is "Suits," which chronicles the exploits of a prestigious law firm in New York City. Premiering in 2011 on the USA Network, the series ran for more than 130 episodes across nine seasons. After becoming available on streaming platforms, particularly Netflix, "Suits" broke all-time streaming records as a testament to its appeal and staying power. And though the show's spin-off, "Suits LA," may have only lasted a single season, there are plenty of other legal dramas around to keep fans entertained.

Below, we've listed 12 of the best shows in the legal drama genre to watch if you like "Suits" and want to keep the courtroom stakes going. From shows told through the perspectives of the attorneys, to series that involve the judges presiding over different cases, there's just something about well-read professionals ready to strut their stuff in a courtroom setting that thrills us. Read on for our picks, then drop yours in the comments!