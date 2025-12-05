10 Essential K-Dramas For Beginners
It's safe to say that South Korean scripted TV series, better known as K-dramas, have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, bolstered by the record-setting viewership of Netflix's "Squid Game" and other international hits. Following Netflix's lead, many American streaming services have since begun curating their own K-drama libraries as new shows regularly find audiences worldwide. These selections contain shows of virtually every major genre, from revenge thrillers and romantic comedies to period piece dramas and supernatural horror. Simply put, there is a K-drama for everyone out there; they just need to find the right show to start their journey into Korean television.
Fortunately, TVLine is here to help you narrow down that search with a handful of fan favorites from a variety of genres. With this list, we're not just looking at the level of acclaim, but the shows' overall accessibility and how representative they are of common qualities and tropes in Korean stories. Here are 10 essential K-dramas for beginners interested in Korean television, but unsure of where to start.
Reply 1988
One of the most celebrated K-dramas around is "Reply 1988," a standalone part of a period piece anthology trilogy by director Shin Won-ho and screenwriter Lee Woo-jung. The coming-of-age drama is set in a northern neighborhood in Seoul starting in September 1988 as the country prepares to host the Olympic Games. This is followed by Korea transitioning from a military dictatorship to a democratically elected government, which comes with tremendous social and economic upheaval. Amidst all this change are five families, each with teenagers preparing to finish high school and enter an uncertain future together.
Any of the shows in the "Reply" trilogy are well worth watching, but "Reply 1988" is one of the best K-dramas ever made. At its core, the show is a coming-of-age story, with slice-of-life stakes and emotional turbulence, as well as a healthy dose of romance. This is all effectively set against the backdrop of one of Korea's most pivotal historical periods, particularly in its Seoul setting. Buoyed by a likable young cast as the characters grow up and find their place in a rapidly changing Korea, "Reply 1988" sets a high bar for Korean television.
Streaming on Netflix and Tubi
Guardian: The Lonely and Great God
Gong Yoo is one of the standout performers in "Squid Game," even though he played only a relatively small role in its first two seasons. For those looking to see the actor take center stage, a great starting point is the 2016 fantasy romance series "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God." Released in some territories under the title "Goblin," Gong stars as Kim Shin, an ancient general cursed to live eternally and defend souls. Kim Shin meets high schooler Ji Eun-tak (Kim Go-eun), whose tragic past allows her to see ghosts and other mythical beings and is destined to lift Kim Shin's curse.
While there are prominent supernatural elements, "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" makes for a supremely cozy fantasy show. A lot of that comes from Gong Yoo's self-assured performance and his natural chemistry with Kim Go-eun as the story's central star-crossed couple. Given the melancholy nature of the story, this is one of the more emotionally bittersweet K-dramas around, but those tragic underpinnings only enhance its quality. A fantastic and full showcase for Gong Yoo's talents, "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" is an enduring classic.
Streaming on Rakuten Viki
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
In terms of a more conventional romantic comedy, the 2021 series "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" is an unassuming crowdpleaser with a familiar premise. The show follows dentist Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-a), who leaves the hustle and bustle of the big city to set up a dental clinic at a small seaside town. Hye-jin's attempted life reset, particularly with her perfectionist ways, is assisted immeasurably by the town's all-around handyman Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho). As Hye-jin acclimates to her new home, she and Du-sik fall in love, though they initially try to keep their relationship a secret from the rest of the community.
On the surface, "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" feels like it could be any number of Hallmark Christmas movies. But there is an electric chemistry between Shin Min-a and Kim Seon-ho that really elevates the show above its formulaic premise. The series also develops the community around its central couple, giving the overarching story an authentic small-town feel. An expertly crafted approach to a well-worn premise, "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" draws strength from its cozy familiarity and tonal warmth.
Streaming on Netflix
Squid Game
Judging by "Squid Game" slaying the Nielsen streaming charts, it's safe to say the show was a lot of beginners' first K-drama. The action thriller finds hard-luck gambler Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) accepting an offer to participate in a series of games on a remote island for a big cash prize. He quickly discovers that this involves the contestants playing increasingly deadly challenges based on kids' games, lethally enforced by a small army. After surviving the first season, Gi-hun returns to the island to confront the sinister figures that are running the competition.
For as much of a global phenomenon as the show became, it's easy to forget how truly riveting "Squid Game" actually was. The series proved to be enormously successful for Netflix, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has even teased his own spin-off idea. But while it might seem inevitable for the show to become a full-on franchise, the original "Squid Game" hasn't lost any of its potency. If you missed it the first time around somehow, "Squid Game" remains as accessibly entertaining as it was when it debuted in 2021.
Streaming on Netflix
My Name
Revenge thrillers are a staple genre in Korean television, often dealing with protagonists out to avenge a loved one. This is true of Netflix's "My Name," which begins with Yoon Ji-woo (Han So-hee) losing her father to a mysterious assailant, leading her to plan for revenge in the series premiere. After being trained by her father's associates in the mob, Ji-woo joins the police as a mole while quietly investigating who murdered her dad. This has Ji-woo torn between defending the mob and her police colleagues as she gets closer to uncovering the killer's identity.
"My Name" is a brutal crime thriller with a bloody intensity that only grows as the show proceeds. Virtually every episode has at least one big action set piece or plot twist, and it's clear that only one character can live by the finale. Grounding it all is Han So-hee's performance, magnetically commanding every scene. Running as an eight-episode limited series, "My Name" is all killer, no filler in bringing its tightly focused revenge tale to life.
Streaming on Netflix
All of Us Are Dead
Zombie horror has a global appeal, including in South Korea, which has produced some of the best films and TV shows in the sub-genre. This includes the 2022 Netflix original series "All of Us Are Dead," based on the webtoon of the same name by Joo Dong-geun. The show features a zombie outbreak originating at a South Korean high school before expanding out to the wider country. As the government tries to contain the growing crisis, the surviving high school students barricade themselves to try to stave off the ravenous zombie horde.
With its choice of primary setting and younger main cast, "All of Us Are Dead" brings a fresh energy to the familiar zombie horror genre. Under the story's harrowing conditions, the best and worst of the main characters are on full display, emphasizing the major theme that the characters' friendships endure, even if they're apart. This theme is underscored further in the show's second season, following protagonist Nam On-jo (Park Ji-hu) as she experiences a different zombie outbreak without her usual friends while in college. A zombie story that blends well with its coming-of-age undertones, "All of Us Are Dead" is an entertaining take on the well-worn genre.
Streaming on Netflix
Business Proposal
Another classic K-drama romantic comedy is the 2022 series "Business Proposal," with a premise familiar to any fan of the genre. The show has Shin Ha-ri (Kim Se-jeong) take a blind date intended for her best friend Jin Young-seo (Seol In-ah), inadvertently pairing her with her CEO Kang Tae-moo (Ahn Hyo-seop). Unaware that Ha-ri is one of his employees, Tae-moo offers that they pretend to be engaged to appease his grandfather, who wants his grandson married before leaving him the company. Of course, as the ruse continues, Ha-ri and Tae-moo begin to actually fall in love with each other.
"Business Proposal" doesn't necessarily offer that much by way of narrative surprises, but it is a very well-crafted story. All romantic comedies live and die based on the strength of their central couple's chemistry, and the rapport between Kim Se-jeong and Ahn Hyo-seop is thankfully strong. The show's sense of humor also has an international appeal, occasionally veering into outright slapstick comedy to great effect. "Business Proposal" embraces the usual rom-com tropes but expertly finds ways to gently reinvent them for its enjoyable story.
Streaming on Netflix
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
One of the most effervescently joyous K-dramas from the past several years is "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," which premiered in 2022. Park Eun-bin stars as Woo Young-woo, a rookie lawyer on the autism spectrum who is hired by a law firm in Seoul. Despite being underestimated and ostracized, Young-woo's near-perfect memory and extensive knowledge of the law make her an expert in the courtroom. As her career takes off, she faces challenges in her personal life, including a budding romance and the return of her long-lost mother.
"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" could've easily been a one-note legal dramedy, but the show brings an enormous amount of heart as it explores its premise. The show alternates between comedy and other narrative tones while steadily building empathy for its innocent protagonist. Keeping the whole show together and lighting up every scene is Park Eun-bin, whose title role performance is heartwarming and heartbreaking in equal measure. Consistently delightful, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" is the perfect blend of drama, comedy, and romance brought to life by its earnest cast.
Streaming on Netflix
Bloodhounds
Jeong Chan's webtoon "Bloodhounds" was adapted into a Netflix original crime thriller in 2023, bringing this bruising tale to life. After his mother is scammed by a powerful loan shark, boxer Kim Geon-woo (Woo Do-hwan) and his best friend Hong Woo-jin (Lee Sang-yi) team up to take him down. This places the two young fighters in a war between the predatory loan shark Kim Myeong-gil (Park Sung-woong) and his estranged mentor, Choi Tae-ho (Huh Joon-ho). Helping the duo take on Myeong-gil and his private army are Tae-ho's allies, which include his foster granddaughter Cha Hyun-joo (Kim Sae-ron).
"Bloodhounds" consistently brings impressive action set pieces across every installment of its eight-episode first season, often involving bare-knuckled brawls. But what keeps the audience invested between all the carnage is the relationships between the main characters, especially the clear camaraderie. This includes a strong performance from the late Kim Sae-ron, whose passing after the series premiere makes the show a particularly bittersweet watch. An action-packed thriller with tremendous heart, "Bloodhounds" is a tautly paced and staged crime K-drama.
Streaming on Netflix
Tastefully Yours
A final romantic comedy to close things out, "Tastefully Yours" brings a healthy dose of corporate intrigue to the genre. The show follows underhanded protagonist Han Beom-woo (Kang Ha-neul), who works for a powerful food conglomerate, often stealing secret recipes from small restaurants to drive them out of business. Beom-woo's latest intended mark is a small rural restaurant run by the stubborn Mo Yeon-joo (Go Min-si), serving a renowned local dish. As Beom-woo tries to obtain Yeon-joo's recipe, the mismatched pair, against all odds, begins to fall in love.
A lot of the humor from "Tastefully Yours" comes from seeing Beom-woo completely out of his element as he relocates to Yeon-joo's village. A big city slickster, fish-out-of-water Beom-woo is unable to pull his usual tricks on Yeon-joo through her impenetrable personality. This is elevated by Kang Ha-neul and Go Min-si's easygoing chemistry that fuels a lot of the show's overarching appeal. A worldwide streaming hit with a solid creative team and likable main cast, "Tastefully Yours" is another thoroughly enjoyable rom-com.
Streaming on Netflix