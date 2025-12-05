It's safe to say that South Korean scripted TV series, better known as K-dramas, have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, bolstered by the record-setting viewership of Netflix's "Squid Game" and other international hits. Following Netflix's lead, many American streaming services have since begun curating their own K-drama libraries as new shows regularly find audiences worldwide. These selections contain shows of virtually every major genre, from revenge thrillers and romantic comedies to period piece dramas and supernatural horror. Simply put, there is a K-drama for everyone out there; they just need to find the right show to start their journey into Korean television.

Fortunately, TVLine is here to help you narrow down that search with a handful of fan favorites from a variety of genres. With this list, we're not just looking at the level of acclaim, but the shows' overall accessibility and how representative they are of common qualities and tropes in Korean stories. Here are 10 essential K-dramas for beginners interested in Korean television, but unsure of where to start.