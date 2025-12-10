The 15 Most Disturbing TV Scenes Of All Time

Ah, the boob tube — the omnipotent provider of all things entertainment. Sports, comedy, action, drama — it's all there, neatly packaged on streaming platforms, waiting to be discovered after a long day at work. Who doesn't look forward to kicking back with an episode of "Seinfeld," or diving into the sweeping melodrama of "Outlander"?

Or maybe you'd prefer a wicked detour into the macabre, where beheadings, executions, and baseball bat bludgeonings await?

Wait, what?

Yes indeed, television — especially in the last decade or so — has grown increasingly repulsive in its content, serving up a steady supply of shocking violence that seems to grow more absurd with each passing year. In case you don't believe us, we've cobbled together a list of the most disturbing television scenes of all time, ranked in no particular order. Fair warning: Many of these are not for the faint of heart, and, of course, spoilers lie ahead.