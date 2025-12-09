Save The Dates: Steve Carell's HBO Comedy, Scott Foley Plays Pastor And More
Steve Carell's new comedy will be crowing soon on HBO.
The series will be titled "Rooster," the network announced on Monday, and will debut on HBO in March. (It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.) Set on a college campus, "Rooster" stars Carell as an author who has a "complicated relationship with his daughter," played by Charly Clive ("The Lazarus Project").
"Scrubs" alums Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses serve as co-showrunners, and Carell serves as an executive producer as well. He and Clive are joined in the cast by Danielle Deadwyler ("Station Eleven"), Phil Dunster ("Ted Lasso"), John C. McGinley (also a veteran of "Scrubs"), and Lauren Tsai ("Legion").
Carell is best known for playing bumbling boss Michael Scott on NBC's "The Office," a role that earned him six Emmy nominations for best lead actor in a comedy. His recent TV credits include "The Morning Show," "Space Force," and "The Four Seasons."
In other scheduling news...
* The Scott Foley-led family drama "It's Not Like That" will premiere Sunday, Jan. 25 on Prime Video's Wonder Project subscription with the first two episodes. Foley stars as Malcolm, a pastor and recently widowed father of three, who has to navigate his newfound single life along with friend and divorced mom Lori, played by Erinn Hayes ("Kevin Can Wait").
* The crime drama "My Life Is Murder," starring Lucy Lawless as investigator Alexa Crowe, will return for an eight-episode Season 5 on Monday, Jan. 5 on Acorn TV. Get a sneak peek here:
* "Saturday Night Live" cast member Marcello Hernández will debut his first-ever stand-up special, "Marcello Hernández: American Boy," on Wednesday, Jan. 7 on Netflix.
* Bravo's "Summer House" will return for Season 10 on Tuesday, February 3 at 8/7c, with new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock. Watch a trailer for the upcoming season below: