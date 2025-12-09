Save The Dates: Steve Carell's HBO Comedy, Scott Foley Plays Pastor And More

Steve Carell's new comedy will be crowing soon on HBO.

The series will be titled "Rooster," the network announced on Monday, and will debut on HBO in March. (It will also be available to stream on HBO Max.) Set on a college campus, "Rooster" stars Carell as an author who has a "complicated relationship with his daughter," played by Charly Clive ("The Lazarus Project").

"Scrubs" alums Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses serve as co-showrunners, and Carell serves as an executive producer as well. He and Clive are joined in the cast by Danielle Deadwyler ("Station Eleven"), Phil Dunster ("Ted Lasso"), John C. McGinley (also a veteran of "Scrubs"), and Lauren Tsai ("Legion").

Carell is best known for playing bumbling boss Michael Scott on NBC's "The Office," a role that earned him six Emmy nominations for best lead actor in a comedy. His recent TV credits include "The Morning Show," "Space Force," and "The Four Seasons."