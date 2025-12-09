What To Watch Tuesday: NCIS: Origins Heads For Hiatus, All's Fair Adjourns And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Tuesday: "NCIS: Origins" airs its fall finale, "All's Fair" wraps its freshman run, and Kevin Costner chronicles the very first Christmas.
Showtimes for December 9, 2025
All's Fair
Season 1 finale: Carr makes a to-do list; Liberty discovers marriage can be messier than divorce.
Roofman
A former Army Ranger (Channing Tatum) turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman; Kirsten Dunst co-stars.
Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas
Costner hosts this special exploring the extraordinary journey of Mary and Joseph as they navigate the hardships, trials, and triumphs surrounding Jesus Christ's birth.
NCIS
NCIS gets help on a case from a new member of the team: an A.I. chatbot being beta-tested by the Department of Justice.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
On vacation, Meredith and Heather continue to butt heads.
Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House
Chip and Joanna Gaines take on a 1960s mountain property in Colorado, tackling unique design and construction hurdles that come with high-altitude living.
NCIS: Origins
Fall finale: Lala's favorite confidential informant is shot; Franks visits his brother at the compound; Gibbs' relationship with Diane is tested when she gets a job in Los Angeles.
Vanderpump Rules
Audrey throws a 22nd birthday party where she cozies up to Chris, the new bartender; Lisa confronts Marcus; Venus tries to broker peace between Natalie and Kim.
Wipeout
Series finale: The revival, which first debuted in April 2021, runs its final course.
NCIS: Sydney
When an American sailor is shot dead, the team discovers he was the subject of a true-crime podcast and investigates whether a superfan took justice into their own hands.