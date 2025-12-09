The Voice Playoffs Conclude With An Emotional Choice From Snoop Dogg — Vote For Your Season 28 Finalists

The stage is almost set for the Season 28 finale of "The Voice." Monday's episode marked the end of the playoffs, sending two more singers through to next week's live shows — while leaving several deserving artists at the mercy of the viewers at home.

With Jazz McKenzie (Team Bublé) and Aubrey Nicole (Team Reba) already confirmed for the finals, it was time for Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan to make some difficult choices of their own. The eight acts who performed on Monday included: Yoshihanaa, Mindy Miller, Toni Lorene, and Ralph Edwards for Team Snoop; and Kirbi, Aiden Ross, Ava Nat, and Dek of Hearts for Team Niall.

Like last week, each of the coaches had to select one contestant to keep on their team for the finals, leaving one slot on each team open for the viewers at home to decide with their votes.

It was a pressure cooker of a night, hence Snoop breaking down in tears on multiple occasions, and we have to admit... we don't necessarily agree with one of the coaches' big decisions. Read on for a complete breakdown of Monday's results, including our picks for the artists we think you should save, then vote for your own favorites and drop a comment with your thoughts on all things "The Voice."