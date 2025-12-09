Margo's Got Money Troubles: Michelle Pfeiffer, Elle Fanning And Nicole Kidman Series Lands Apple TV Premiere Date — See First Photos

Margo's financial problems will begin this spring.

"Margo's Got Money Troubles," Apple TV's series adaptation of Rufi Thorpe's popular novel, will premiere with three episodes on Wednesday, April 15, TVLine has learned. Subsequent episodes will follow weekly through the finale, which will begin streaming on May 20.

The show's stacked cast includes Michelle Pfeiffer ("The First Lady"), Elle Fanning ("The Great"), Nicole Kidman ("Lioness"), Nick Offerman ("Parks and Recreation"), Marcia Gay Harden ("Murder in a Small Town"), Greg Kinnear ("Shining Vale"), Michael Angarano ("This Is Us"), and Thaddea Graham ("Bad Sisters").

Emmy winner David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies," "Allly McBeal"), who will serve as showrunner, will executive-produce alongside Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning, Kidman, Pfeiffer, Thorpe, Brittany Kahan Ward, Per Saari, Matthew Tinker, Eva Anderson and Boo Killebrew.

The eight-episode dramedy centers on Elle Fanning's Margo, a recent college dropout and aspiring writer who is the daughter of a former Hooters waitress (Pfeiffer) and a former professional wrestler (Offerman). Margo is, per the series' official logline, "forced to make her way with a new baby, a mounting pile of bills and a dwindling amount of ways to pay them."

Apple TV also released some of the series' first-look images, featuring Elle Fanning, Pfeiffer and Offerman. Scroll down to see them in detail, then hit the comments: Are you planning to watch "Margo's Got Money Troubles"?

Courtesy of Apple TV

Courtesy of Apple TV



