Are IT: Welcome To Derry's Bert The Turtle 'Duck And Cover' PSAs Real?

One thing "IT: Welcome to Derry" handled just as well as building up the arrival of its killer clown is the depiction of the real, world-ending terror the country was experiencing at the time. During a school scene with Lily (Clara Stack), her class is captivated by the ominous public service announcement video "Duck and Cover." The PSA features Bert, an animated turtle hiding under his shell for safety, demonstrating what to do during an atomic bomb threat. In the event of "a flash brighter than the sun," duck and cover under a table or desk and wait for it all to pass.

The video shown isn't a special snippet made just for the show, but a very real PSA created in 1952 to inform children what to do during a nuclear explosion. The video was part of America's Cold War effort to prepare the nation for potential attack, and in 2004, the short was added to the National Film Registry for its historical significance. What a bleak but brilliant coincidence, then, that heroic turtles are key characters in both the "Duck and Cover" film and the original "IT" story. We're just unlikely ever to see the latter in live-action.