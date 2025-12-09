The Upshaws Ending In 2026: Netflix Sets January Release Date For Final Episodes — Watch Teaser Trailer

Netflix is saying goodbye to "The Upshaws" in 2026. The family comedy will return for its final 12 episodes (aka Part 7) on Thursday, Jan. 15, TVLine has learned.

"The Upshaws," which dropped its first season in May 2021, centers around Bennie Upshaw, a "charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess" trying his best to make things work in Indianapolis with his wife Regina, their two young daughters and son, the teenage son he had with a different woman (oops!), and his sassy sister-in-law. With no blueprint for success, "the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together," reads the official synopsis.

The show's ensemble cast includes Mike Epps as Bennie Upshaw, Wanda Sykes as Lucretia Turner, Kim Fields as Regina Upshaw, Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah Upshaw, Jermelle Simon as Bernard Upshaw, and Journey Christine as Maya Upshaw.

"The Upshaws" was created by showrunners Sykes and Regina Hicks, both of whom executive-produce alongside Epps, Page Hurwitz, and Niles Kirchner.

Netflix also released a teaser trailer for the show's farewell run, featuring footage of "The Upshaws" cast at an emotional final-season table read. Watch it below:

Will you miss family time with "The Upshaws"? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the Netflix comedy's impending conclusion below.