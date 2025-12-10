12 Best TV Shows Like HBO's Succession

HBO's "Succession" walks a fine line between multiple genres. Regardless of whether it's classified as a drama, black comedy, or corporate satire, the central story is a power struggle for control of the Waystar RoyCo empire. When Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) health takes a nosedive, the floodgates of opportunity open for his family members who clamor to become the top dog of the global conglomerate. Some of his relatives fight the temptation to join the boardroom battle at first, but the allure of power proves to be too strong in the end, as they turn on each other for personal and professional glory.

"Succession" traps its viewers in its web of intrigue due to the ruthlessness and selfishness of its characters. Now, these aren't simply professional rivals competing for a top job; they're family who are ready to risk it all for their own insatiable greed and ambition. In the end, they'll look at each other and say, "It's just business. It isn't personal," though they ensure their attacks come fully loaded with deeply intimate and sharp insults to cut extra deep. Seriously, "Succession" features some of the worst people ever.

Since the series only ran for four seasons, viewers should breeze through the episodes fairly quickly. What then? Well, if you enjoy the dysfunctional Roys and their backstabbing antics, here are 12 other TV shows like "Succession."