In the late 1980s and early '90s, as TV fans were being presented with the new Wild West of basic and premium cable, two channels were available for comedy junkies: The Comedy Channel and the simply named Ha! Then, in 1991, these two channels merged and became Comedy Central.

While the enterprise took some time to earn an audience, mostly airing syndicated reruns of sitcoms and sketch comedy shows, it began to break through in the mid-'90s with shows like "Mystery Science Theater 3000," "Politically Incorrect," "The Daily Show," and something you may have heard of called "South Park."

Comedy Central has since become a major player and influencer in the comedy space, giving our popular culture unprecedented access to stand-up, sketch, and narrative comedy, and giving burgeoning talents, no matter their preferred medium, room to shine. It's become one of the key architects of 21st-century television and comedy, and it is absolutely worthy of our study.

So let's bust some guts and slap some knees as we run down the 15 best Comedy Central shows of all time, ranked.