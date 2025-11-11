The Chair Company Fans Have To Check Out Tim Robinson's Short-Lived Cult Sitcom

If you're watching HBO's "The Chair Company" (and you should be, because it's one of the funniest shows of 2025), and you're looking to dive down the rabbit hole of Tim Robinson's feral mind, you'll have to check out his short-lived sitcom that served as a springboard for his demented sense of humor.

Robinson joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 2012 but was bumped from featured performer to staff writer after his first season on the show, where his unused material formed the basis for his exquisitely cringe sketch comedy series "I Think You Should Leave" on Netflix. But in between these two shows, Robinson created "Detroiters" on Comedy Central with his long-time collaborators Zach Kanin and Sam Richardson.

Inspired by their love for their hometown of Detroit, the series follows BFFs Sam Duvet (Richardson) and Tim Cramblin (Robinson) as they try and build their advertising agency into a legitimate business, and features all the hallmarks of Robinson's work, with offbeat weirdos and storylines that zig where any normal sitcom would zag.

Each episode finds the two engaging in some new harebrained scheme to drum up business, but they turn out to be their own worst enemy. Robinson's signature comedic bit, a blowhard who refuses to ever, EVER back down even when he is obviously in the wrong, began to bloom here on "Detroiters." And his portrayal of Cramblin, while still maintaining that insane edge that is Robinson's specialty, is also his most endearing character, mostly due to his sweet and loving relationship with his BFF.