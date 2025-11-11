The Chair Company Fans Have To Check Out Tim Robinson's Short-Lived Cult Sitcom
If you're watching HBO's "The Chair Company" (and you should be, because it's one of the funniest shows of 2025), and you're looking to dive down the rabbit hole of Tim Robinson's feral mind, you'll have to check out his short-lived sitcom that served as a springboard for his demented sense of humor.
Robinson joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 2012 but was bumped from featured performer to staff writer after his first season on the show, where his unused material formed the basis for his exquisitely cringe sketch comedy series "I Think You Should Leave" on Netflix. But in between these two shows, Robinson created "Detroiters" on Comedy Central with his long-time collaborators Zach Kanin and Sam Richardson.
Inspired by their love for their hometown of Detroit, the series follows BFFs Sam Duvet (Richardson) and Tim Cramblin (Robinson) as they try and build their advertising agency into a legitimate business, and features all the hallmarks of Robinson's work, with offbeat weirdos and storylines that zig where any normal sitcom would zag.
Each episode finds the two engaging in some new harebrained scheme to drum up business, but they turn out to be their own worst enemy. Robinson's signature comedic bit, a blowhard who refuses to ever, EVER back down even when he is obviously in the wrong, began to bloom here on "Detroiters." And his portrayal of Cramblin, while still maintaining that insane edge that is Robinson's specialty, is also his most endearing character, mostly due to his sweet and loving relationship with his BFF.
Detroiters was one of Comedy Central's best shows, but that wasn't enough to avoid being canceled
Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson's camaraderie turned "Detroiters" into one of the treasures of peak TV, and perhaps in an earlier age where cable TV series could build up an immediate audience, it might have enjoyed the long run that other Comedy Central series like "Reno 911!" and "Workaholics" had. But the series never managed to break out, due in part to being locked away on cable TV, and was sadly cancelled after Season 2.
Richardson hinted at maybe being able to find a new home for "Detroiters," and while that may not have happened, the series was able to pick up a cult audience once it finally came to streaming on both Paramount+ and Netflix, buoyed by the success of "I Think You Should Leave."
So whether you've only recently stumbled into Tim Robinson's orbit thanks to "The Chair Company" or an OG fan since his unfortunately brief stint on "Saturday Night Live," book a trip to Detroit right now by watching "Detroiters" on Netflix or Paramount+ today.