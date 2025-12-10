What To Watch Wednesday: Percy Jackson Returns, Amazing Race Winner Revealed And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: Percy Jackson embarks on a new journey, Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox star in holiday rom-com "Merv," and "The Amazing Race" reaches the finish line.
Showtimes for December 10, 2025
Down Cemetery Road
Season 1 finale: Everything Sarah has fought for hangs in the balance.
Ink Master
The artists battle it out, but one misstep could end their journey.
Loot
Season 3 finale: Molly and the team crash an Italian wedding in a desperate attempt to save the Wells Foundation from Luciana.
Merv
Exes (Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox) try co-parenting their dog after a breakup — but when their pup grows depressed, a trip to Florida rekindles old feelings; Patricia Heaton co-stars.
Palm Royale
Evelyn and Maxine must strike a deal with a powerful socialite to finance their plan; Maxine clicks with the charismatic Dr. Dusty Magic.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Season 2 premiere: Percy, Annabeth, Grover, and Clarisse embark on a journey through the sea of monsters to save their camp.
Simon Cowell's Next Act
Series premiere: Cameras follow the music mogul as he sets out to create the next global boyband sensation.
The Challenge
Olivia and Michaela go head-to-head; Gabe breaks down; Smashley steals the spotlight before a fiery face-off leaves everyone shaken.
The Floor
In the semi-finals, only 16 players remain as they battle it out for a spot in the finale.
Shifting Gears
Fall finale: Matt and Eve are on thin ice; Gabe enlists Riley to help Amelie impress his mom (played by Pamela Adlon); Carter seeks help with his "prom-posal."
Survivor
The biggest reward of the season is on the line; one alliance member must decide if they should flip against one of their own at a jaw-dropping tribal council.
Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas
Season 1 finale: The final four teams return to the festive battlefield for two jolly head-to-heads; the winning team is revealed.
Abbott Elementary
Fall finale: Jacob takes the lead on organizing Abbott's annual Winter Show; Janine celebrates her 30th birthday.
99 to Beat
Season 1 finale: The five remaining contestants go head-to-head in games including "Confetti Sweep," "3D Puzzle," "Alphabetti Golf," "Pendulum," and "Grand Finale"; a winner is revealed.
Shark Tank
Fall finale: Entrepreneurs pitch seasonal offerings in hopes of fa-la-la-landing an investment deal with the Sharks.
Sistas
It's Karen's going away party but, even with tensions between the Sistas, they'll always have each other's backs when somebody messes with the Sista circle.
Southern Charm
Austen and Craig deal with the fallout of their fight at Shep's literary-themed party.
The Amazing Race
Season 38 finale: The final three teams race through New York City where they rappel down the Empire State Building; one team is crowned the winner.
South Park
Satan’s due, Stan’s praying, and only a Christmas miracle can deliver the Antichrist on time.
Beavis and Butt-Head
Old Beavis takes too many old-people medications, causing a childhood alter-ego to resurface; on a mission to Earth, Smart Beavis and Butt-Head make a discovery.