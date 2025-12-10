Avatar: The Last Airbender Introduces Earthbender Toph In Season 2 Teaser

Room for one more? The upcoming second season of Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is adding another beloved character from the original animated series to its ranks, and now we have a first look at earthbender Toph in action.

Played by Miya Cech ("The Santa Clauses"), Toph was born blind and uses her powerful earthbending abilities as a means to see the world around her. "Everything is vibrating all around us," she says in the dramatic teaser below. "The world is turning. There's a secret life beneath us. We're all connected... through the earth."

Netflix isn't being too forthcoming with plot details of Season 2 — which is confirmed to premiere sometime in 2026 — but just like Season 1, it sounds like the show will closely follow the events of the original Nickelodeon animated series.

"After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai," reads the official logline.

Cech joins previous "Avatar" series regulars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Momona Tamada as Ty Lee, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, with Maria Zhang as Suki, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

Hit PLAY on the teaser below for your first look at Toph, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Are you excited to return to the world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender"?