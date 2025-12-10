Hotel Costiera Not Returning For Season 2 At Amazon

"Hotel Costiera" is closing its doors at Amazon's Prime Video.

The international mystery starring Jesse Williams will not return for a second season at the streamer, Deadline reports. (TVLine has reached out to Prime Video for confirmation.) The show's co-producer Fremantle is looking for a new producing partner, though, to finance a possible second season elsewhere.

Williams starred as Daniel De Luca, a former Marine who works as a fixer at a luxurious hotel on the Italian coast. In Season 1, he investigated the disappearance of Alice, one of the hotel owner's daughters. "Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home," according to the official description, "but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced."

Along with Williams, the series starred Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva, and Jean-Hugues Anglade. It debuted on Prime Video in September, with all six episodes dropping at once.

