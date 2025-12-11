PaleyFest LA 2026: Nobody Wants This, The Pitt Among First Panels

PaleyFest LA will kick off with panels for Apple TV's "Shrinking," HBO Max's "The Pitt" and Netflix's "Nobody Wants This," The Paley Center for Media announced today.

The annual festival will take place Saturday, April 4, through Sunday, April 12, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The festival's full scheduled will be announced on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. Paley members and Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access starting the following day; the general public will be able to purchase tickets starting on Friday, Jan. 30.

"'Nobody Wants This,' 'Shrinking,' and 'The Pitt' stand out not only for their exceptional writing, but for the way they've captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, and we are honored to announce these acclaimed shows as our first selected programs for this year's PaleyFest LA," Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO, The Paley Center for Media, said via statement. "We want to extend our tremendous thanks to Citi and the William S. Paley Foundation for their generous and continued support of PaleyFest LA."

"Nobody Wants This" creator/executive producer/writer Erin Foster added via statement: "We are so excited to bring 'Nobody Wants This' to PaleyFest this year! We'll discuss icks, hot rabbis, surprise nightstands, and more."

"Shrinking" co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence said via statement: "We're very excited to give Shrinking fans a peek of what goes on behind the scenes and give them an early look of a Season 3 finale that we're very proud of."