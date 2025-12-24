Pluribus Star Rhea Seehorn And More Break Down Those Big Finale Twists — Watch Video (Plus, Grade The Season!)

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of "Pluribus."

"Do you want to save the world, or get the girl?"

That was the question — translated by a phone — that Carol had to answer in this week's season finale of the Apple TV sci-fi hit "Pluribus." She finally crossed paths with Manousos, the stubborn fellow survivor from Paraguay who drove all the way up to Albuquerque to meet her, since they're the only two people on Earth intent on stopping the Others. (Or the "weirdos," as Manousos calls them.) But Carol had fallen under the spell of Zosia, and she wasn't as eager to join Manousos in the fight... which led to them butting heads right away.

"What fun would it be if they got along?" series creator and showrunner Vince Gilligan asks in a video interview with TVLine — which you can watch above — with finale co-writer and director Gordon Smith adding: "All the things that brought [Carol and Manousos] together are the things that make them a little bit hard to get together. They're both very, very individualistic, and so that means there's going to be a little bit of friction." (Having to rely on a phone to translate for them didn't help, either.)

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, who plays Manousos, says of his character's friction with Carol: "I think it's endearing. There's something very compelling about them sharing this sense of urgency... and yet not finding a way of working together straight away. We actually don't know if it's going to work between them. But I remember reading that script and thinking, 'I love them even more now.'"

He notes that the friction "also makes them more human. If you compare them with the Joining, yes, they disagree, and there are arguments, and they butt heads," but that butting of heads is exactly what "differentiates them from the Joining."