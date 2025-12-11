Casting News: Young Sheldon Visits Ghosts, Luke Macfarlane Joins Shifting Gears In Key Role, And More

It's Iain Armitage like you've never seen him before: the star of "Young Sheldon" is returning to CBS via an episode of "Ghosts," Variety reports. The actor will appear as a "heightened version of himself" when he shows up to play a "high-stakes poker game at the mansion."

Armitage's episode is currently in production and is expected to air Thursday, April 16 (8:30/7:30c).

In addition to his seven-season stint as the younger version of Jim Parson's Sheldon Cooper, Armitage also played Shailene Woodley's son in both seasons of HBO's "Big Little Lies."

In other recent casting news...

* Luke Macfarlane ("Platonic") will guest-star in a Season 2 episode of ABC's "Shifting Gears," playing Navy hero Sam Parker, the son of Tim Allen's Matt and the brother of Kat Dennings' Riley, Deadline reports. An airdate for Macfarlane's episode is not yet known.

* Kylie Cantrall (Disney's "Descendants" franchise) is joining the cast of Fox's "The Masked Singer" for Season 14, TVLine has learned. In a first-of-its-kind twist, viewers will know Cantrall's identity from the start, while the judges — which includes Rita Ora, who plays Cantrall's mother in the "Descendants" movies — will be left in the dark. The new season of "The Masked Singer" premieres Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.