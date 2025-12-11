The Neighborhood Enlists Anthony Anderson For 150th Episode — Get Exclusive Details

"The Neighborhood" will mark a major milestone with the introduction of a potential in-law.

Anthony Anderson will guest-star in the 150th episode of the CBS sitcom, which is set to air this spring — and TVLine can exclusively reveal who he's playing.

The "black-ish" star — and host of Netflix's forthcoming "Star Search" reboot — will appear as Clancy Pridgeon, father of Skye Townsend's Courtney. "Enigmatic and imposing," he has "come to pass judgement on Marty (Marcel Spears), the man who got his daughter pregnant," according to the official character breakdown.

And he may soon have something to say about Marty's decision to ask for Courtney's hand in marriage. In the fall finale, which aired Dec. 8, Dave accompanied Marty to a jewelry store to purchase an engagement ring — but with the show's midseason premiere held for Feb. 23, it'll be a while before Marty pops the question.

TVLine spoke with "The Neighborhood" co-showrunners Mike Schiff and Bill Martin at the start of the Cedric The Entertainer comedy's eighth and final season. "We want a victory lap that feels intimate, not bloated," Schiff said at the time. And though they hadn't put pen to paper yet, they were already thinking ahead to the series finale, which is expected to air in May.

"Finales often go wrong when they get too big," he argued. "To me, the gold standard is 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show,' which was just a half hour where everybody gets fired, they all sing 'It's a Long Way to Tipperary,' and we cry, and she turns off the lights. That's the kind of emotional resonance we want."

Added Martin: "We just want people to remember, 'Oh, this is why we enjoyed this ride.'"

"The Neighborhood" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on CBS (and streams next day on Paramount+). Are you looking forward to Anderson's stint as Courtney's father?