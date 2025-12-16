90210 Star Tori Spelling Was Happy To Lose This Aspect Of Donna's Character

It's only natural that Tori Spelling's Donna Martin would go through important changes throughout her 10-season run as a main character on "Beverly Hills, 90210." Spelling felt particularly relieved about one change in particular: Donna losing her virginity.

In an episode of the "90210MG" podcast, Spelling discussed how Donna's virginity — which she initially didn't mind at all — became such a prominent aspect of the character that it started to get tiresome. "We [were] always talking about the same storyline," she said. "She can't, you know, move on story-wise until we get to that point. So, I remember when it was happening, I was like, 'Oh, finally.'"

Donna had her first time with David Silver (Brian Austin Green) in the Season 7 finale, "Graduation Day: Part 2" — directed by co-star Jason Priestley — and their candle-lit copulation was an especially pivotal moment for the teen drama.