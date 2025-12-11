Matlock Boss Says David Del Rio's Final Episode As Billy Already Aired — But Is His Story Over?

If you were waiting to see David Del Rio's final episode on "Matlock"... you already saw it.

Del Rio, who was fired from the CBS drama in October, made his final appearance as Billy in Season 2's seventh episode, which aired on Dec. 4, TVLine has confirmed.

"The last episode you see him is in [Episode] 7," showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman tells Deadline, "and then you find out how Billy's story ends, which is in a very organic way that has to do with our whole office and how things are being shaped in this merger." Billy's fate will be revealed later in Season 2, but in Episode 7, we saw Billy taking with Sarah about rumors that their law firm would be merging, so it's possible he'll be a casualty of the merge.

Del Rio, who was a series regular as associate Billy Martinez, was fired after an investigation into an alleged incident. No details about the incident have been officially released, but TMZ said at the time that Del Rio was accused of sexually assaulting co-star Leah Lewis, who plays Sarah, on Paramount property. (Del Rio and Lewis' characters Billy and Sarah were often paired together on the show as the firm's young associates.)

There might be more to the story, though: TMZ reports that show producer CBS Studios has reopened the investigation into Del Rio, which is still ongoing, conducting a new interview with Del Rio along with his attorney Shawn Holley. (When reached by TVLine, CBS declined to comment as they do not discuss legal matters.) "Matlock" airs its fall finale this Thursday at 9/8c on CBS before returning with new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 26.