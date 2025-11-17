CBS Reveals Midseason Schedule: Yellowstone Spinoff Saddles Up, Survivor Turns 50 And More
CBS on Monday became the last of the "Big 4" broadcast networks — following ABC, Fox, and NBC — to unveil its midseason schedule, which includes launch dates for the "FBI" spinoff "CIA," the "Yellowstone" offshoot "Y: Marshals," and the highly anticipated 50th season of "Survivor."
Scroll down for a comprehensive breakdown, broken down by month...
January 2026 Premiere Dates
The Eye network will kick off the new year with the returns of "Hollywood Squares" and "The Price Is Right at Night," along with the launch of true-crime program "Harlan Coben's Final Twist," all airing on Wednesdays in January.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 7
8 p.m. "Hollywood Squares" Season 2
9 p.m. "The Price Is Right at Night" returns
10 p.m. "Harlan Coben's Final Twist"
THURSDAY, JAN. 8
8 p.m. "Golden Eve" (one-hour special)
SUNDAY, JAN. 11
7 p.m. "ET: Live On the Golden Globes Red Carpet" (one-hour special)
8 p.m. The 83rd Annual Golden Globes (hosted by Nikki Glaser)
FRIDAY, JAN. 30
8 p.m. "Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards" (one-hour special)
February 2026 Premiere Dates
Nearly all of CBS' scripted slate returns in February. That includes the midseason premieres of "Boston Blue," "DMV," "Elsbeth," "FBI," "Fire Country," "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "Ghosts," "Matlock," "NCIS," "NCIS: Origins," "NCIS: Sydney" and "The Neighborhood."
February also brings the series premiere of "CIA," an "FBI" offshoot, starring Tom Ellis ("Lucifer") and Nick Gehlfuss ("Chicago Med").
The month additionally marks the launch of "Survivor" Season 50. Ahead of its three-hour premiere on Feb. 25, CBS will air 10 iconic episodes from Seasons 1-49 spotlighting returning castaways. Specific episodes will be announced at a later date.
SUNDAY, FEB. 1
8 p.m. The 68th Annual Grammy Awards (host TBA)
MONDAY, FEB. 2
8 p.m. "25th Annual Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Hall of Fame Countdown" (one-hour special)
MONDAY, FEB. 9
8 p.m. "Survivor" Encore 1 of 10 (one hour)
TUESDAY, FEB. 10
8 p.m. "Survivor" Encore 2 of 10 (one hour)
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 11
8 p.m. "Survivor" Encore 3 of 10 (two hours)
THURSDAY, FEB. 12
8 p.m. "Survivor" Encore 4 of 10 (two hours)
FRIDAY, FEB. 13
8 p.m. "Survivor" Encore 5 of 10 (one hour)
MONDAY, FEB. 16
8 p.m. "Survivor" Encore 6 of 10 (one hour)
TUESDAY, FEB. 17
8 p.m. "Survivor" Encore 7 of 10 (one hour)
WEDNEDSDAY, FEB. 18
8 p.m. "Survivor" Encore 8 of 10 (90 minutes)
THURSDAY, FEB. 19
8 p.m. "Survivor" Encore 9 of 10 (90 minutes)
FRIDAY, FEB. 20
8 p.m. "Survivor" Encore 10 of 10 (90 minutes)
MONDAY, FEB. 23
8 p.m. "The Neighborhood" returns
8:30 p.m. "DMV" returns
9 p.m. "FBI" returns
10 p.m. "CIA" series premiere
TUESDAY, FEB. 24
8 p.m. "NCIS" returns
9 p.m. "NCIS: Origins" returns
10 p.m. "NCIS: Sydney" returns
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 25
8 p.m. "Survivor" Season 50 (three-hour premiere, followed by 90-minute episodes moving forward)
THURSDAY, FEB. 26
8 p.m. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" returns
8:30 p.m. "Ghosts" returns
9 p.m. "Matlock" returns
10 p.m. "Elsbeth" returns
FRIDAY, FEB. 27
8 p.m. "Sheriff Country" returns
9 p.m. "Fire Country" returns
10 p.m. "Boston Blue" returns
March 2026 Premiere Dates
March begins with the debut of "Y: Marshals," the Kayce Dutton-centric "Yellowstone" spinoff starring Luke Grimes. It'll air Sundays at 8 p.m., behind "60 Minutes," pushing "Tracker" to 9 p.m. A newly relocated "Watson" will then close out the night at 10 p.m.
A few days later, CBS launches cooking competition series "America's Culinary Cup," which will follow 90-minute episodes of "Survivor." At that point, "Hollywood Squares" will relocate to 10:30 p.m. and air half-hour episodes for the remainder of its second season.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
7 p.m. "60 Minutes" returns
8 p.m. "Y: Marshals"
9 p.m. "Tracker" returns (new time)
10 p.m. "Watson" returns (new night)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
9:30 p.m. "America's Culinary Cup"
10:30 p.m. "Hollywood Squares" (new time; half-hour episodes)
CBS fall/winter finale dates will be announced later this week. In the meantime, leave a comment and let us know which shows you'll be watching at midseason.