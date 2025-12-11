Mayfair Witches Adds Omar Maskati As New Series Regular For Season 3 (Exclusive)

"Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" is conjuring up another series regular for Season 3, adding Omar Maskati in the role of Leo, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Currently in production in Vancouver, Canada, the supernatural drama's third season relocates the titular coven to Salem, Mass., in order to "dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new 'spellbound' families and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore," per AMC's official logline. But how will Maskati's Leo fit into all of this? We'll find out when the show returns in 2026.

Maskati is one of several new additions to "Mayfair Witches" in Season 3. Other fresh faces include Betsy Brandt ("Breaking Bad") as Katherine, James Frain ("Gotham") as Solomon, and Eliza Scanlen ("Dope Girls") as Jessica. Specific details about these new characters remain under lock and key.

Last seen on Prime Video's "Etoile," Maskati's previous TV credits include AMC's "Better Call Saul," Netflix's "Unbelievable" and "The Recruit," and FX's "Tyrant." He is repped by TMT Entertainment Group.