Mayfair Witches Adds Omar Maskati As New Series Regular For Season 3 (Exclusive)
"Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" is conjuring up another series regular for Season 3, adding Omar Maskati in the role of Leo, TVLine has learned exclusively.
Currently in production in Vancouver, Canada, the supernatural drama's third season relocates the titular coven to Salem, Mass., in order to "dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new 'spellbound' families and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore," per AMC's official logline. But how will Maskati's Leo fit into all of this? We'll find out when the show returns in 2026.
Maskati is one of several new additions to "Mayfair Witches" in Season 3. Other fresh faces include Betsy Brandt ("Breaking Bad") as Katherine, James Frain ("Gotham") as Solomon, and Eliza Scanlen ("Dope Girls") as Jessica. Specific details about these new characters remain under lock and key.
Last seen on Prime Video's "Etoile," Maskati's previous TV credits include AMC's "Better Call Saul," Netflix's "Unbelievable" and "The Recruit," and FX's "Tyrant." He is repped by TMT Entertainment Group.
What to expect in Mayfair Witches Season 3
The second season of "Mayfair Witches" ended in March, with Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) returning from a fatal family reunion in Scotland where she broke up with her boyfriend and watched helplessly as her offspring/lover was murdered — a very stressful trip, indeed. That finale also set the stage for a new struggle between Rowan and Julien, who's currently possessing the body of his son Cortland (Harry Hamlin).
"She's not going to back down from a battle with him," showrunner Esta Spalding told TVLine at the time. "And they really are mirrors a little bit. She's not corrupted like Julien, and she hasn't done the terrible things he's done, but she does have the same kind of desire for power that he has."
Thomas Schnauz is joining Spalding as co-showrunner for Season 3, with both executive-producing alongside Mark Johnson, Michelle Ashford, Tom Williams, and Mark Johnson.
"Mayfair Witches" is the second series in Anne Rice's Immortal Universe, which also includes "Interview With the Vampire," returning to AMC for its third season in 2026, and "Talamasca: The Secret Order," which wrapped its first season in November.
Are you excited for Season 3? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.