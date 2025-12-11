Casting News: Jamie-Lynn Sigler Scrubs Into Grey's, Hugh Laurie Digs Amy Poehler On Peacock, And More

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is coming to "Grey's Anatomy" in a role that hits very close to home. The actress, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis at age 20, will guest-star in the medical drama's Jan. 15 episode (ABC, 10/9c) as a urologist living with MS, Deadline reports.

Sigler's character, Dr. Laura Kaplan, comes to Grey Sloan at Catherine's behest to weigh in on Richard's recent cancer diagnosis. Despite having MS, Dr. Kaplan is reportedly not "defined" by the disease and has a "full life and career."

This marks Sigler's first TV role since ABC's "Big Sky" ended its run in 2023. The actress is best known for playing Meadow Soprano on "The Sopranos" and for appearing as herself on "Entourage."

In other recent casting news...

* Hugh Laurie ("House") will star opposite Amy Poehler in the Peacock comedy series "Dig," from "Parks and Recreation" co-creator Mike Schur, Deadline reports. Based on Kate Myers' 2023 novel "Excavation," the show follows four women working at an archaeological dig in Greece. "When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy," warns the official logline. Laurie will play British professor Neville, a traditional archeologist who considers himself a mentor to the other workers.

* Amanda Seyfried ("The Dropout") is set to lead Prime Video's adaptation of Carl Hiaasen's 2004 novel "Skinny Dip," Variety reports. Seyfried stars as Joey Perrone, "whose second anniversary didn't go quite as planned," reads the official logline. "She expected earrings, but instead, her husband Chaz had, shall we say, alternate plans. After unexpectedly finding herself on the other side of those plans, she vows to get revenge. Teaming up with a disgraced ex-cop, Joey sets out to make Chaz pay." Executive producers include Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis ("Once Upon a Time"), Bill Lawrence ("Scrubs"), Seyfried, Liza Katzer, and Jeff Ingold.

* Irish actress Lola Petticrew will star opposite Toby Wallace in Netflix's live-action adaptation of the "Assassins Creed" video game series, Deadline reports, though specifics about Petticrew's role aren't yet known. Per its official logline, the series follows "the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will." Filming begins in 2026 in Ireland.

* Sarah Wright Olsen ("Marry Me") and newcomer Henry Haber will recur in the back half of CBS' "Matlock" Season 2, according to Deadline. Olsen will play an efficiency expert named Gwen, while Haber will play a younger associate with extreme bro tendencies. Their episodes will begin airing sometime in 2026.



