Heated Rivalry Renewed For Season 2

Puck yeah!

"Heated Rivalry" will be back for Season 2, TVLine has confirmed.

The Canadian streaming service Crave renewed the racy hockey drama for a sophomore run that also will stream on HBO Max, the show's home in the United States.

"Heated Rivalry" premiered in late November and follows several closeted gay hockey players, including Canadian star Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Russian phenom Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie). The show is based on Rachel Reid's "Game Changer" novel series and has developed a highly enthusiastic online fandom. You can learn a lot more about the show here.

The series adaption was created by Jacob Tierney ("Letterkenny"). In a statement, Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady said: "Watching our show become an international phenomenon has been extraordinary. We're profoundly grateful to everyone that has been on this journey with us. Being renewed for a second season so early is a true honor, and we can't wait to bring you even more of what you love."

"Heated Rivalry" drops new episodes Fridays on HBO Max. The Season 1 finale is slated for December 26.

Are you watching "Heated Rivalry"? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the series!