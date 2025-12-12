Heated Rivalry: Everything To Know About The Gay Hockey Romance That's Steaming Up Social Media
Hockey fever is sweeping the globe, but trust us, it has absolutely nothing to do with the game itself. The steamy new Canadian drama series "Heated Rivalry," which just dropped its fourth episode on Dec. 12, follows the lives and loves of several closeted hockey players — and the internet can't get enough of it.
"Heated Rivalry" stars Hudson Williams as Canadian hockey phenom Shane Hollander, while Connor Storrie plays his Russian counterpart Ilya Rozanov. As the show's title suggests, Shane and Ilya are regularly pitted against each other in the rink... but in the bedroom? That's a very different matter.
It's for that second reason that "Heated Rivalry" has become must-see TV for those who enjoy a little spice with their ice. From TikToks to YouTube shorts and everything in between, there's a good chance you've already scrolled past one of the show's many viral moments — just hopefully not in a public setting, for your sake.
New episodes of "Heated Rivalry" stream Stateside every Friday on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping weekly through the show's Dec. 26 season finale. Crave serves as the show's original Canadian broadcaster.
Whether you're already a diehard fan, or you're simply curious what all the fuss is about, read on for a breakdown of everything you should know about "Heated Rivalry," from its literary origins to the behind-the-scenes truth about its racier moments.
Heated Rivalry is based on a series of books
Like most things on TV today, "Heated Rivalry" didn't originate on screen. The show is based on Rachel Reid's "Game Changer" books, of which six have been published to date. The series was originally released as e-books by Carina Press.
Reid's novels began with 2018's "Game Changer," which tells the story of Scott Hunter and Kip Grady. This became the focus of Episode 3, as the camera shifted (and the clock turned back) to focus on Francois Arnaud and Robbie G.K.'s characters.
"Game Changer" was followed by 2019's "Heated Rivalry," which introduces Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, around whom the TV adaptation is based.
The next three entries in the series — 2020's "Tough Guy" and "Common Goal," and 2021's "Role Model" — then leave Shane and Ilya to focus on three other couples whose lives intersect on and off the ice. Fortunately, the prodigal couple returns for a proper sequel in 2024's "The Long Game."
No, Connor Storrie's Russian accent isn't real
Given how convincing Connor Storie is in his portrayal of a stoic, Moscow-born hockey player, it would be fair for fans to assume that Ilya's Russian accent is the real deal. Spoiler alert: it's not! It's just really, really good.
"Honestly, I've always just thought Russian language and Russian culture was really cool," Storrie told Canada's eTalk. It's so different from American culture, so it feels really exotic and out-there from where I come from. Getting to play anything that is as far away from me as possible is really enlightening. It's also just fun to put on that posture. I'm super enthusiastic, so getting to do that is just fun, and it lets you discover things about yourself, and about the world. It's easier to play that way too, because then I'm not so concerned about being Connor."
Hudson Williams was 'butt obsessed' while preparing to play Shane Hollander
In many ways, it feels like Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were born to embody the puck-slapping lovers at the center of "Heated Rivalry." But they're happy to remind us just how hard they worked for the coveted roles.
"I was butt obsessed," Williams told eTalk about physically training to play Shane. "I prepared my butt, at least I tried. I was on that abductor machine more than I ever have. I've never opened my legs more." As for whether he needed to warm up to the show's nude scenes, that was apparently not an issue. "In terms of just being comfortable with it, I am unfortunately just too comfortable with that," Williams added. "I had an old roommate and we had a tally on our fridge board, which was a whiteboard, and it was total times Hudson has mooned a person. In the short time we lived together, I think I got to 31."
There's an 'unsexy' side to the show's steamier scenes
Fans can't get enough of the racy scenes between Shane and Ilya (among other pairings), but according to the actors themselves, the science of making those moments come to life is decidedly "unsexy."
"The shower scenes are really funny, because we're wearing these really revealing intimacy garments," Connor Storrie told eTalk. "Nothing can get out of them, but when there's water involved, they fill up like this sort of water balloon. We're trying to be sexy and lather ourselves up while this water balloon is just growing on your body. And in between takes, you have to wring it out."
Added Hudson Williams, "The B-roll can never be seen."
In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Storrie admitted that it's a "really interesting experience" watching Shane and Ilya's love scenes on screen. "When I watch it, I'm like, this is really not that raunchy because it's me," he said. "I remember doing that, but it's hard to remind yourself that anyone else who's seeing this was not there and did not watch this happen."
The Heated Rivalry cast's real-life sexuality has become a topic of debate
Given the authenticity of the cast's performances and the graphic nature of the show's love scenes, it comes as no surprise that many fans are wondering whether the stars of "Heated Rivalry" are gay in real life.
Series creator Jacob Tierney shut down such speculation during an interview with online magazine Xtra when asked if Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie's real-life sexuality is relevant to the show.
"I don't think there's any reason to get into that stuff," Tierney said. "I'll tell you something about the casting of both of these roles. You can't ask questions like that when you're casting, right? It's actually against the law. So what you have to gauge is somebody's enthusiasm and willingness to do the work."
Tierney continued: "And that's what's so impressive about both of these guys is they came into this being like, 'Yeah, we're here to do this, and we are here to make this story feel authentic and to be as real as possible.' And they f**king hit it out of the park."
Heated Rivalry's most impressive organ... is its heart
If you've scrolled past any of the viral scenes from "Heated Rivalry" on social media, there's a good chance it's been an NSFW clip of the show's stars making good use of a locker room... or a hotel room... or a shower. But beneath all that stuff (and don't get us wrong, it's good stuff) is a collection of deeply moving stories about intimacy, love, and the challenges of coming out.
Watching Shane and Ilya's love story unfold, both on the ice and in the sheets, is genuinely heartwarming. You can't help but fall for them as they fall for one another, especially as distance makes their hearts grow fonder — and their text messages racier.
And "Heated Rivalry" isn't afraid to go all-in on emotional stories. One of the show's most satisfying episodes thus far was its third installment, "Hunter," which completely pushed Shane and Ilya's romance to the side in favor of focusing on another closeted hockey player's heartbreaking journey. What transpires between Scott (Francois Arnaud) and Kip (Robbie G.K.) in Episode 3 is nothing short of cinematic, covering multiple chapters in the couple's secret history while fully exploring a totally new group of characters that, frankly, we want to spend even more time with.
You've probably seen the Heated Rivalry cast on TV before
While "Heated Rivalry" marks Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie's first series-regular TV roles, they're surrounded by veterans of the small screen.
Francois Arnaud, who fills the skates of New York Admirals captain Scott Hunter, played Cesare Borgia for all three seasons of Showtime's "The Borgias." His TV resume also includes major roles on Hulu's "UnREAL," as well as NBC's "Blindspot" and "Midnight, Texas." Robbie G.K., who plays Scott's love interest Kip, starred in Hulu's short-lived sci-fi drama series "Utopia Falls," and more recently had a memorable recurring role on Prime Video's "Overcompensating."
Meanwhile, Shane is practically a TV nepo baby, with his parents being played by Christina Chang ("The Good Doctor") and Dylan Walsh ("Nip/Tuck, "Supergirl").
Are you already a fan of "Heated Rivalry"? What are your thoughts on the growing phenomenon? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.