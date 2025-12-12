Heated Rivalry: Everything To Know About The Gay Hockey Romance That's Steaming Up Social Media

Hockey fever is sweeping the globe, but trust us, it has absolutely nothing to do with the game itself. The steamy new Canadian drama series "Heated Rivalry," which just dropped its fourth episode on Dec. 12, follows the lives and loves of several closeted hockey players — and the internet can't get enough of it.

"Heated Rivalry" stars Hudson Williams as Canadian hockey phenom Shane Hollander, while Connor Storrie plays his Russian counterpart Ilya Rozanov. As the show's title suggests, Shane and Ilya are regularly pitted against each other in the rink... but in the bedroom? That's a very different matter.

It's for that second reason that "Heated Rivalry" has become must-see TV for those who enjoy a little spice with their ice. From TikToks to YouTube shorts and everything in between, there's a good chance you've already scrolled past one of the show's many viral moments — just hopefully not in a public setting, for your sake.

New episodes of "Heated Rivalry" stream Stateside every Friday on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping weekly through the show's Dec. 26 season finale. Crave serves as the show's original Canadian broadcaster.

Whether you're already a diehard fan, or you're simply curious what all the fuss is about, read on for a breakdown of everything you should know about "Heated Rivalry," from its literary origins to the behind-the-scenes truth about its racier moments.