Matlock Writes Off David Del Rio's Billy In Shocking Fashion — The EP Explains

Now we know why David Del Rio's Billy is leaving "Matlock."

Del Rio was fired from the CBS legal drama in October, so we knew his character Billy would be written off the show soon, and Thursday's fall finale explained why. We didn't actually see Del Rio as Billy in the Christmas-themed episode, but Leah Lewis' Sarah called Billy early in the episode to check on him after he took a "personal day," leaving him a voicemail and assuring him: "I hope you're OK... I don't wanna bother you, I don't wanna pry." (She then deleted the voicemail.)

Later in the episode, Sarah got a call from Billy — we only heard her side of the conversation — and she learned what he was going through: His girlfriend Claudia, who was pregnant with his baby, had a miscarriage.

"A miscarriage? Oh no, no, no. Oh, I'm so sorry," Sarah said through tears on the call. "Yeah, I can imagine. Send her my love... I'm just so sad that this happened."

Billy wasn't mentioned again in the episode, but it sounds like the tragedy will lead Billy to leave the firm — and the show.