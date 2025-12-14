When Landman's Tommy And Cami Clash Over MTex's Future, Who Comes Out On Top? Read Episode 5 Recap

Nate and Rebecca travel to Fort Worth to talk to the insurance company's lawyers re: the rig that needs to get rebuilt. They know that Monty did super shady things with the money, and the lawyers are cracking down, giving MTex 45 days to get the well built or else they'll press criminal charges. "Tommy, we need to find this money," Nate says when he calls Tommy. "I don't think the buck stops with Monty on this one." He points out that Cami's name is on everything; her ignorance of what she signed doesn't shield her from responsibility.

Tommy makes a beeline to Gallino, where he tells the kingpin to take his funding and shove it. "I know who you are, and I know what your money is, and I can't have it anywhere near us," Tommy says. Gallino calmly lays out that there's no one who's going to be willing to lend MTex the money it needs without an interest rate that will eventually bury the business. "I am the f**king solution. So when you realize it, I'll be here waiting," he says as Tommy leaves.

Tommy's next stop is MTex headquarters, where Alan (still sporting the bandage from when Tommy broke a bottle over his noggin) is updating Cami, Nate and Rebecca about the missing $400 million. Alan maintains that the cash isn't "missing," but his answer is convoluted: Essentially, Cami technically has the money, but it's in various funds she can't access. Alan suggests that MTex and its subsidiaries file for bankruptcy, which would essentially end the oil company but would cancel the debt and allow Cami to keep her riches.

Tommy sends everyone out of the room so he can tell Cami that Gallino is the head of a drug cartel, and that if they accept a $400 million loan from him makes MTex "look like the engine of their money-laundering machine." She's like, well, we're already in business with him, and we don't know EXACTLY how he makes his money, so... in for a gram, in for a kilo? Tommy is vehemently against the idea. "You're dealing with a bad f**king guy here," he says, but Cami talks over him as she maintains that she won't lose her husband's company eight weeks after taking it over. She orders him to have their attorneys meet with his and draw up the paperwork. "And one more thing?," she says, "Don't ever summon me to a meeting again. From now on, meetings come to me."