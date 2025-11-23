Landman Episode 2 Features The Show's Most Moving Scene Yet: Billy Bob Thornton, Sam Elliott And Jacob Lofland On Ending The Norris Family's Painful Cycle — Watch

Warning: This post contains spoilers for "Landman" Season 2, Episode 2. Please proceed accordingly.

The Norris family's cycle of generational trauma took a major hit in Sunday's "Landman," thanks to a heartfelt conversation that takes place after Cooper and Tommy's quick-yet-contentious visit with T.L.

After making arrangements for Tommy's mother's funeral, and apprising Tommy's dad, T.L. of the plan, the two younger Norris men rode back to Midland in silence. Tommy was the first to speak when he started musing about how the custody situation he and Angela had when Cooper was a kid probably worked out in Cooper's favor, given that it limited Tommy's chances to mess up his young son. "I wasn't raised to father a son," Tommy says, adding that the tendency for fathers to repeat their fathers' mistakes is a common and near-unbreakable pattern. But Cooper disagrees.

"I love you, Dad," he says, pointing out that Tommy didn't beat him the way T.L. hit Tommy. "You did your best, and your best is good enough for me." Tommy, overcome, says nothing but blinks away tears as he steers the truck down the highway. (Read a full Episode 2 recap here.)

Naturally, I wanted to go deep on the moment when I recently talked with the Paramount+ series' cast. In the video above, Billy Bob Thornton discusses whether Tommy had previously considered whether he was doing a better job than his own pop.

"I think he certainly hopes he has," Thornton says, adding with a chuckle: "When you're spending that much time in a truck, you think a lot."

As for T.L., Sam Elliott says Episode 2 represents a hope that the older man never thought he'd get. "He's living his life just full of regret, that he pined away for his wife forever, dedicated his life waiting for her to come back," he says. "And at the same time, for sure, he's the father of a son. A failed father of a son. That definitely laid waste to him on some deep, personal level." Meanwhile, Lofland — whose own father died in 2024 — recalls that he and Thornton drew on some "raw emotions" regarding their dads to make the scene feel true.

But it's not all heavy family drama, I promise: Later in the video, new series regular Andy Garcia and Lofland break down Cooper's deal with the devil, er, Gallino; and Elliott gives us a scoop about an upcoming Norris family dinner (and how he got through it).

Press PLAY on the video above to watch it all, then hit the comments with your thoughts about "Landman" Season 2, Episode 2!