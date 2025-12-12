When Calls The Heart Expands With Prequel Series Starring Bethany Joy Lenz

Hallmark is taking a page from the "Yellowstone" playbook, turning back the clock (even further) for a "When Calls the Heart" prequel series.

Bethany Joy Lenz ("One Tree Hill"), Benjamin Ayres ("Saving Hope"), and Jill Hennessy ("City on a Hill") are set to star in "Hope Valley: 1874," an eight-episode offshoot earmarked for streaming service Hallmark+. Production is set to get underway in Vancouver, BC, the week of Dec. 15. It will premiere in March 2026 — though an exact release date has not yet been confirmed.

"'Hope Valley: 1874' gives us a wonderful opportunity to further explore the universe of 'When Calls the Heart' and build a deeper world around this show for our devoted fans, who have helped make it one of the most successful and enduring series on television today," Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming at Hallmark Media, said in a statement Friday. "We're excited for the Hearties to join us as we tell this rich origin story filled with the kind of heart, community and hope they know and love."