When Calls The Heart Expands With Prequel Series Starring Bethany Joy Lenz
Hallmark is taking a page from the "Yellowstone" playbook, turning back the clock (even further) for a "When Calls the Heart" prequel series.
Bethany Joy Lenz ("One Tree Hill"), Benjamin Ayres ("Saving Hope"), and Jill Hennessy ("City on a Hill") are set to star in "Hope Valley: 1874," an eight-episode offshoot earmarked for streaming service Hallmark+. Production is set to get underway in Vancouver, BC, the week of Dec. 15. It will premiere in March 2026 — though an exact release date has not yet been confirmed.
"'Hope Valley: 1874' gives us a wonderful opportunity to further explore the universe of 'When Calls the Heart' and build a deeper world around this show for our devoted fans, who have helped make it one of the most successful and enduring series on television today," Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming at Hallmark Media, said in a statement Friday. "We're excited for the Hearties to join us as we tell this rich origin story filled with the kind of heart, community and hope they know and love."
What is the premise of Hope Valley: 1874?
Per Hallmark, Lenz portrays Rebecca Clarke, "who travels from her home city of Chicago to the Western Canadian frontier with her 11-year-old-daughter. But when her wagon breaks down, she has no choice but to accept help from local rancher and confirmed bachelor, Tom Moore (Ayres).
"Despite Rebecca's best intentions to remain unattached, the future she dreams of for her and her daughter, along with the people she meets in this fledgling town – including the guarded Tom and tenacious pioneer woman Hattie Quinn (Hennessy) – ultimately compel her to put down roots and make a fresh start," the logline reveals. "Viewers will also meet the adventurous ranchers, gold prospectors and early pioneers who worked together to navigate and embrace the changes of a new era and ultimately build a small, close-knit community in the rugged and hopeful pioneer era."
Rounding out the cast are Roan Curtis ("Firefly Lane") as Hattie's daughter, Olivia, and Lachlan Quarmby ("Providence Falls") as Constable Alexander Vaughn, one of the first members of the newly created Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
How many shows are set in the When Calls the Heart Universe?
"Hope Valley: 1874" marks the third series in the "When Calls the Heart" universe — and its first prequel. Hallmark+ (formerly Hallmark Movies Now) was previously home to the spinoff "When Hope Calls," which eventually migrated to Hallmark competitor Great American Family with a mostly new cast. It was recently renewed for Season 3.
"When Calls the Heart," meanwhile, has already been picked up for Season 14 — weeks out from its Season 13 premiere (on Sunday, Jan. 4). Its 14th season will feature the return of former cast member Lori Loughlin, who will reprise her role as Abigail Stanton.
No word yet if "Hope Valley: 1874" will eventually join "When Calls the Heart" on the Hallmark cable channel. As of press time, it is exclusive to Hallmark+.
Variety was first to report on its series order.