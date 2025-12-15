12 Best TV Shows With Bad First Seasons

Some of the greatest TV shows of all time didn't get off to the greatest start.

A TV show's first season is essential for setting the template for everything that's to follow (heck, some shows don't even get more than one season), and many of our favorite shows ever have fantastic first seasons, from "Cheers" to "Succession." But occasionally, a show gets off to a rough start in Season 1 — whether it's due to a lack of budget, cast members that don't fit, or a misplaced narrative tone — before finding its voice and becoming an all-time classic.

We here at TVLine are looking back at a dozen beloved TV shows that had forgettable first seasons. Now we're not saying these first seasons are unwatchable, exactly, but they're definitely a far cry from the shows we know and love, at a point before they truly hit their storytelling stride. (Keep going, though! They get great, we promise!)

Read on to see our rundown of the best shows with the worst first seasons, and let us know in the comments if you have any suggestions of your own.