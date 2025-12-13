15 Best TV Shows Like The Vampire Diaries
Based on L. J. Smith's book series, "The Vampire Diaries" possesses a nocturnal trifecta of terrific television: supernatural, drama, and romance. Across eight seasons, we fall in love, feel frustrated, and get our hearts broken by these special characters who sink their fangs into us and refuse to ever let go.
There have been several in-universe-related shows, and "Vampire Diaries" boss Julie Plec told TVLine about having ideas for another spinoff, but what are the shows that every fanpire should be watching, especially if they're desperately missing Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder)?
Well, we have put together a comprehensive list of TV shows like "The Vampire Diaries" that should do the trick here. In most cases, these series possess the exact same trifecta as mentioned before; other times, they give you the right amount of teen drama (and romance) necessary to hit the sweet spot. Whichever way, it's time to fill up that watchlist!
Teen Wolf
For those who love supernatural series that start off in high school, "Teen Wolf" howls its way into the must-watch category. The series revolves around Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), who gets bit by an Alpha werewolf, subsequently turning him into a werewolf complete with all the barking-mad abilities. Scott doesn't only need to learn how to deal with his newfound powers and the tribulations of being a regular teenager, but he also discovers that his hometown of Beacon Hills is a hive for all kinds of supernatural shenanigans. Tough luck for him, but excellent TV for the rest of us.
Much like "The Vampire Diaries," "Teen Wolf" thrives because of its commitment to expanding its lore, as well as the sizzling chemistry of its cast, as you end up caring about the supporting characters as much as you do about the leads. In "Teen Wolf," prepare to fall in love with the likes of Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O'Brien), Scott's best friend and the sarcastic brains of the operation, and Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), another werewolf who serves as Scott's mentor — even though they find themselves at odds at times.
Shadowhunters
Based on Cassandra Clare's "The Mortal Instruments," "Shadowhunters" lathers up as much supernatural drama and romance as humanly possible across three sensational seasons. Katherine McNamara stars as Clary Fray, who has the most memorable 18th birthday celebration as she learns that she comes from a line of humans with angel blood known as Shadowhunters, who exist to keep the peace and fight demons. That isn't all, though, since Clary's archnemesis is her father, Valentine Morgenstern (Alan van Sprang).
"Shadowhunters" isn't only about angels, demons, and other otherworldly conflicts; it's also a story about the complexity of family and relationships. As "The Vampire Diaries" taught us, nothing is ever a clear-cut case of black and white. There's more grey in the world than people care to admit, and Clary's journey is her discovering this fact while also finding out who she wants to be and who she wants around her.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
In theory, Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) should be the Salvatore brothers' worst nightmare. The teenager is the latest in the long line of Slayers, whose purpose is to eradicate evil from this world, especially those with vampiric tendencies. Yet, in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Buffy and her pals, aka the Scoobies, learn that not all supernatural creatures are necessarily bad. Some are good or are just dealing with curses.
Take Angel (David Boreanaz) for instance. He's a vampire, but he's one of the good ones who helps Buffy. While she is hesitant to trust him at first, they form a romantic relationship, proving that what the heart wants the heart wants — even if it's a long-toothed bloodsucker.
The supernatural romance aside, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" explores how various characters deal with adolescence and find their identity and place in the world. Across seven seasons, the characters receive incredible development and growth, keeping every viewer sticking around for the long haul, since you want to see how everyone's story pans out. Hands down, it's one of the best teen TV dramas of all time.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Those who love the darker side of "The Vampire Diaries" will savor "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," which lives up to its spooky name. Kiernan Shipka shines as half-witch, half-human Sabrina Spellman, who's in the early stages of discovering her power. This coming-of-age, horror-tinged tale sees Sabrina attempting to navigate both sides of her unique heritage, while also keeping the world safe from all the evil out there. Oh, and she also tries to have a relationship with Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), who's very human but also comes from a lineage of witch hunters. Uh-oh!
While "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" loves to walk on the dark side of storytelling, it never forgets its bewitching qualities, especially the charm of Shipka in the leading role. There's still a lot of heart and humor to the series, preventing it from turning into a doom and gloom affair. The show also features an outstanding supporting cast, including Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Adeline Rudolph, Tati Gabrielle, and the late Chance Perdomo.
True Blood
In a way, "True Blood" is HBO's version of "The Vampire Diaries," since it includes more mature content and contains a more serious air to it. Having said that, it still tackles similar themes, especially if it's possible for humans and vampires to get along.
Based on Charlaine Harris' "Southern Vampire Mysteries," this Southern Gothic show introduces a premise where the creation of synthetic blood results in vampires revealing themselves to the world. There are those who wish to integrate themselves into the human world, believing everyone can live in harmony, while there are others who refuse it. "True Blood" also contains shapeshifters, werewolves, faeries, and other supernatural beings, because why not?!
Another thing that "True Blood" doesn't lack is imaginative stories. It's sensual, bloody, and all-round riveting, as the viewer grows attached to the compelling characters lurking around in Bon Temps. There was a planned "True Blood" reboot at HBO, but it was canceled as of 2023.
Supernatural
One of the most satisfying aspects about "The Vampire Diaries" is the exploration of the lore and how everything ties together. Considering some of its characters are over 100 years old, there's a lot to unpack and numerous roads to travel down to enlighten the viewer.
Another show that dives deep into mythology is "Supernatural." Across 15 seasons, the audience travels shotgun with Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) as they battle every kind of supernatural threat under the sun (or moon). Akin to "The Vampire Diaries," "Supernatural" invests time and effort into fleshing out its supporting characters and utilizing them well. Look at someone like Castiel (Misha Collins), who was only meant to be a guest star for a few episodes, but turned out to be a pivotal character in the grand scheme of the show.
None of this would work, though, if Padalecki and Ackles failed to convince as the leads. Fortunately, there's a special — some might even say supernatural — bond between these two on-screen brothers, who only adds to the magic of the show.
First Kill
Based on V. E. Schwab's "First Kill," the Netflix series of the same name explores the forbidden love between a vampire and human. Hmm ... Sounds familiar, doesn't it? However, there's a neat twist: Teenage vampire Juliette Fairmont (Sarah Catherine Hook) needs to claim her first victim, as does the monster hunter Calliope Burns (Imani Lewis). In other words, they're meant to kill each other. The problem is that Juliette and Cal fall for each other, and this causes some consternation among their respective families who feel they are natural born enemies. Will love tear them apart or bring them together?
Essence called "First Kill" a merger of "Romeo & Juliet" and "The Vampire Diaries," an apt description, because elements of both stories can be found scattered throughout this show about two star-crossed lovers. Unfortunately, "First Kill" only lasted a single season on Netflix, as the streaming service drove a stake through its heart.
Van Helsing
If you're a vampire fan, you'll know all about Bram Stoker's "Dracula" and the Count's most bitter rival, Abraham Van Helsing. Syfy's "Van Helsing" acts as a continuation of the story set in the distant future where the sun has become blocked out and vampires run amok. The only person who can stop them is Vanessa Van Helsing (Kelly Overton), a descendant of the famous vampire hunter. There's another twist here, though: Vanessa's blood holds the key in turning vampires back into humans!
A lot of people compare "Van Helsing" to "The Walking Dead," and rightfully so, since the former swaps out zombies for vampires, but both shows are essentially about survival. Maybe "Van Helsing" isn't as heavy on the drama as "The Vampire Diaries," nor does it have the juicy budget of its undead counterpart, but it remains a thoroughly entertaining and action-packed series from beginning to the end. It also attracted a lot of known TV stalwarts, such as Paul Johansson, Neal McDonough, Tricia Helfer, and Kim Coates.
Riverdale
"Riverdale" may not have the undead leads of "The Vampire Diaries," but these shows share a strong DNA in their storytelling. They're both heavy on delicious drama, relationship woes, and their affinity for the supernatural. Seriously, "Riverdale" boasts some of the wildest storylines in TV history, making it almost impossible to sum up this series in a paragraph, because so much happens — sometimes, even in a singular episode!
All you need to know before embarking into "Riverdale" is that it's about Archie Andrew (KJ Apa), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), who not only face matters of the heart but also the unexpected dangers that lurk in their picturesque hometown.
And here's another fun connection between the shows: the house used for the Thornhill manor on "Riverdale" is the same as the one used for the Salvatores' house in the pilot for "The Vampire Diaries." In a perfect world, a crossover episode between "Riverdale" and "The Vampire Diaries" would exist, but alas, both shows have concluded their runs. One can dream, right?
The Order
Even though vampires Damon and Stefan Salvatore are brothers, this doesn't necessarily mean they're always on good terms in "The Vampire Diaries." The same holds true of their relationship with other bloodsuckers, as the whole subplot involving the Mikaelsons led to "The Originals" spinoff because there's so much backstory to cover.
Netflix's "The Order" follows suit, as Belgrave University student Jack Morton (Jake Manley) joins a secret society. After joining the crew, he learns more about himself, his family, and the relationship between dark magic and werewolves. And yeah, not everyone gets along here.
With each passing episode of "The Order," you discover more about Jack and this new world of magic and mystery that he finds himself in. In turn, it results in the series becoming highly bingeable, since you can't help but click on the "play next episode" button until the sun comes up the next day. Plus, the show also features Katherine Isabelle, who stars in "Ginger Snaps," one of the most underrated werewolf movies of all time.
Interview with the Vampire
Inevitably, all vampire stories reach a crossroads where a human is turned into a bloodsucker — either out of love, necessity, or spite. It happens in "The Vampire Diaries," as well as in AMC's "Interview with the Vampire," which is based on Anne Rice's "The Vampire Chronicles". In the latter tale, vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his complicated relationship with fellow neck-biter Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Lestat turned Louis, and they became lovers. However, Lestat's anger and callous view of humanity put him at odds with Louis. Those are the basics of the story, which quickly becomes ... complicated.
At its core, "Interview with the Vampire" is an honest love story, covering the good and bad of Louis' life with and without Lestat. Like "The Vampire Diaries," it doesn't flinch when acknowledging that vampires can be powerful and savage creatures. Simultaneously, it asks if they can change under the right circumstances, and if love is the key for them rediscovering their lost humanity.
Legacies
From Julie Plec, the co-creator of "The Vampire Diaries," comes another in-universe spinoff titled "Legacies," which is, well, come on — it's in the title here! The show follows Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin), who joins the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. Part "X-Men," part "Harry Potter," this school is a place for supernatural beings to learn how to use and control their powers. Of course, these youngsters don't have enough homework or chores to keep them occupied, because they find the time to start relationships and get into all sorts of trouble.
"Legacies" feels like the early days of "The Vampire Diaries," especially as everyone is still in school and mysterious in nature. You can't help but feel excited to get to know this latest generation of characters to see what they bring to the table — and fortunately, they don't disappoint. In addition, it's just a really good teen drama on its own. Keep your eyes peeled for a few guest stars you might recognize from "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals."
Being Human
Based on the British series of the same name, "Being Human" asks a question that sounds like something a group of friends would argue about at a party: What happens when you put a vampire, werewolf, and ghost in the same house? As it turns out, it isn't terror all the time. In fact, you find out more about Aidan (Sam Witwer), Josh (Sam Huntington), and Sally (Meaghan Rath), who are only trying to find their place in the world while hiding the secret of who they really are. That doesn't mean the darker parts of their lives simply go away, though.
The title of the show says it all: it's a lesson about what it actually means to be human — the highs, the lows, and everything in between. "Being Human" takes the viewer through a rollercoaster of emotions, as it peels back the layers of these well-developed and complex characters, demonstrating they're more than what they're labeled as. It's something that the Salvatore brothers could easily relate to.
Grimm
Another show that aired around the same time as "The Vampire Diaries" was "Grimm," which received a six-season run on NBC. While you wouldn't say the two series are similar from a storyline perspective, they complement each other, almost like chocolate-covered ice cream after an appetizing dinner. ("Grimm" is the ice cream, in case you were wondering.)
Essentially, "Grimm" is a police procedural show that takes place in a supernatural world, following Detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli), who discovers he comes from a lineage of hunters known as Grimms and must battle against monsters thought to have existed only in fairy tales (inspired by "Grimms' Fairy Tales," of course). Let's just say there's never a boring day in Nick's life.
Ultimately, the show proves to be a fun watch for the long haul, as it turns the police procedural format on its head and introduces something unexpected and novel in the genre. In related news, there's a "Grimm" reboot in the works Peacock with the original creators set to return, and if that's even half as good as its predecessors, viewers will be in for a treat.
The Originals
Look, the chances are that if you watched "The Vampire Diaries," you have seen "The Originals." It's practically mandatory viewing for fans of this universe. If for some reason you haven't, though, you're missing out on a fang-tastic spinoff and need to remedy that as soon as possible.
The show picks up following the events of "The Vampire Diaries" Season 4, as the Mikaelson siblings — Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), and Rebekah (Claire Holt) — return to their old stomping grounds in New Orleans. The city isn't quite how they remember it, though, as they meet familiar and new faces. Furthermore, there's the little issue of werewolf Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin) being pregnant with Klaus' child, which complicates matters.
"The Originals" ran for five seasons, with almost 100 episodes produced, which allowed fans to get to know more about the first-ever vampires who debuted in "The Vampire Diaries." Also, the series plants the seeds for another spinoff "Legacies," which centers on Klaus and Hayley's daughter Hope.