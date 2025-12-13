15 Best TV Shows Like The Vampire Diaries

Based on L. J. Smith's book series, "The Vampire Diaries" possesses a nocturnal trifecta of terrific television: supernatural, drama, and romance. Across eight seasons, we fall in love, feel frustrated, and get our hearts broken by these special characters who sink their fangs into us and refuse to ever let go.

There have been several in-universe-related shows, and "Vampire Diaries" boss Julie Plec told TVLine about having ideas for another spinoff, but what are the shows that every fanpire should be watching, especially if they're desperately missing Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley), and Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder)?

Well, we have put together a comprehensive list of TV shows like "The Vampire Diaries" that should do the trick here. In most cases, these series possess the exact same trifecta as mentioned before; other times, they give you the right amount of teen drama (and romance) necessary to hit the sweet spot. Whichever way, it's time to fill up that watchlist!