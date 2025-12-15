Rob Reiner And Wife Michele Singer Found Dead In Los Angeles Home

Film director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Los Angeles home Sunday, TMZ reports.

Los Angeles Fire Department reportedly responded to a call at the house around 3:38 pm. Firefighters found Reiner, 78, and Singer, 68, dead inside the home. Officials from the Los Angeles Police Department soon arrived on the scene.

TMZ also reports that Reiner and Singer had knife-like lacerations on their bodies.

Reiner was a prolific director, writer, actor and producer who helmed movies like "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally...," "A Few Good Men," "Stand By Me" and "This Is Spinal Tap." He played Michael "Meathead" Stivic on "All in the Family" for the sitcom's nine-season run; his other TV acting appearances include "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "30 Rock," "New Girl," "The Good Fight" and "The Bear." On the big screen, he played roles in the films "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Primary Colors," "The First Wives Club," "Sleepless in Seattle," and "Throw Momma From the Train," among others.

Singer's IMDB page lists her as a special photographer on "Misery" as well as an actress in "Mixed Nuts." She also held producing credits for "Shock and Awe," "Albert Brooks: Defending My Life," "God & Country," and "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues."

Reiner and Singer married in 1989. They have three children, Jake, Nick, and Romy. Reiner also was father to Tracy Reiner, Penny Marshall's daughter by a previous relationship, whom he adopted when he and Marshall were married from 1971-1981.

