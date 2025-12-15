Rob Reiner's Son Nick Reiner Arrested In Connection With Parents' Double Homicide

Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of the late Rob Reiner and Michele Singer, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in his parents' double homicide, reports TMZ. He is being held on a $4 million bail, according to the report.

TVLine has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

Film director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Singer, 68, were found dead in their Los Angeles home Sunday, with knife-like lacerations on their bodies, including their throats. As of Sunday night, police were questioning Nick Reiner, who was alleged by police to be responsible.

Rob Reiner was a prolific director, writer, actor and producer who helmed movies like "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally...," "A Few Good Men," "Stand By Me," and "This Is Spinal Tap." He played Michael "Meathead" Stivic on "All in the Family" for the sitcom's nine-season run. Singer's IMDB page lists her as a special photographer on "Misery" as well as an actress in "Mixed Nuts." She also held producing credits for "Shock and Awe," "Albert Brooks: Defending My Life," "God & Country," and "Spinal Tap II: The End Continues."

Rob Reiner and Singer married in 1989. They have three children, Jake, Nick, and Romy. Reiner also was father to Tracy Reiner, Penny Marshall's daughter by a previous relationship, whom he adopted when he and Marshall were married from 1971-1981.

