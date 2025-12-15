The Everybody Loves Raymond Reunion Continues: CBS Announces Part 2 Premiere Date

CBS can't get enough of the Barones.

One month after the debut of the "Everybody Loves Raymond" 30th anniversary reunion special, the Eye network has announced a follow-up — aptly titled "Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Pt. 2."

Airing Monday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m., and again hosted by Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal, this fresh hour "brings fans closer than ever to the original series, with exclusive stories and heartfelt memories shared by beloved cast members gathered together to honor one of TV's most iconic sitcoms," according to the official logline.

CBS promises "never-before-seen content, outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage," along with additional insight from "guest stars, writers and producers" that did not make the cut for Part 1.

The initial special, which aired Nov. 24, reunited Romano and Rosenthal with Patricia Heaton (Debra), Brad Garrett (Robert), Monica Horan (Amy), and siblings Madylin (Ally) and Sullivan (Michael) Sweeten — all of whom gathered on the meticulously recreated Barone living room set to reminisce about favorite episodes and former co-stars, including the late Sawyer Sweeten, Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle.

Per CBS, Part 1 drew 10.08 million live+7 multi-platform viewers across its two CBS broadcasts and streaming on Paramount+. TVLine readers, meanwhile, gave the special an "A." (You can revisit our Q&A with Romano and Rosenthal here.)

Will you be tuning in for Part 2?